The hypercar is designed around a 120 kWh battery pack and has 1,900 hp/2,300 Nm torque on tap. Capable of a top-speed over 350 kph, Battista can accelerate to 100 kph in less than two seconds.

The hypercar's suspension setup is electronically adjustable and it includes various modes for different configurations.

Pininfarina Battista has carbon-ceramic, six-piston brakes sporting 390 mm shocks at the front and rear. The six-piston brakes are inspired by the ones used in Formula 1 cars.

Battista's battery management system has been developed in association with Rimac and Mahindra's Racing Formula E team.