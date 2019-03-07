Thursday, March 07, 2019 Back to
Kia unveils 'Imagine by Kia' electric concept car at Geneva Motor Show

tech2 News Staff Mar 07, 2019 22:20:28 IST

Kia shows off its Imagine EV crossover concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
<1/5>

Kia shows off its Imagine EV crossover concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The highlight of the Kia Imagine concept car is an array of 21 smartphone-sized LCDs that form the dashboard. The car's interior features a yoke-style steering wheel.
<2/5

The highlight of the Kia Imagine concept car is an array of 21 smartphone-sized LCDs that form the dashboard. The car's interior features a yoke-style steering wheel.

The Kia Imagine EV crossover sports 22-inch alloy wheels that have plexiglass elements. It has a panoramic sunroof that is cut off by a sharp-angled line.
<3/5

The Kia Imagine EV crossover sports 22-inch alloy wheels that have plexiglass elements. It has a panoramic sunroof that is cut off by a sharp-angled line.

The headlights have single lighting units with additional thin lights running above.
<4/5

The headlights have single lighting units with additional thin lights running above.

Kia's Imagine EV features a single sheet of glass that flows from the A-pillar up front to the tip of the C-pillar.
<5/5

Kia's Imagine EV features a single sheet of glass that flows from the A-pillar up front to the tip of the C-pillar.

