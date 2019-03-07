The highlight of the Kia Imagine concept car is an array of 21 smartphone-sized LCDs that form the dashboard. The car's interior features a yoke-style steering wheel.
The Kia Imagine EV crossover sports 22-inch alloy wheels that have plexiglass elements. It has a panoramic sunroof that is cut off by a sharp-angled line.
The headlights have single lighting units with additional thin lights running above.
Kia's Imagine EV features a single sheet of glass that flows from the A-pillar up front to the tip of the C-pillar.