The highlight of the Kia Imagine concept car is an array of 21 smartphone-sized LCDs that form the dashboard. The car's interior features a yoke-style steering wheel.

The Kia Imagine EV crossover sports 22-inch alloy wheels that have plexiglass elements. It has a panoramic sunroof that is cut off by a sharp-angled line.

The headlights have single lighting units with additional thin lights running above.