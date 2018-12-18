< 2 /10





Heavy flooding has been reported in many parts of Kerala as heavy rains have prompted authorities to also release shutters of several dams. Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard

As rains caused flooding and landslides, rescue authorities such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived to provide aid in affected areas. Firstpost/Naveen Nair

Kerala's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed satisfaction at the flood relief efforts being carried out by Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF & Coast Guard. Sourced by 101Reporters

District collectors were given permission to hire necessary number of bulldozers, generators and lights for relief and rescue operations. Firstpost/Naveen Nair

NDRF deployed in Kerala, engaged in rescue and relief work, in the aftermath of flood and landslides. Firstpost/ Naveen Nair

Rescue authorities took necessary steps for evacuation of people in vulnerable areas in case of a water surge. Image courtesy: TK Devasia

Flash flood, triggered by heavy rains, caused destruction of houses and major evacuation efforts had to be undertaken. PTI

NDRF teams collaborated with Kerala's local disaster management authorities to carry out elaborate rescue efforts. Firstpost/Naveen Nair