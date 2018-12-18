Tuesday, December 18, 2018 Back to
Kerala rains: Army, disaster management response teams aid in rescue and relief work in state

FP Staff Aug,10 2018 15:30:34 IST

Heavy rains continued in Kerala and the India Meteorological Department has forecasted more rain. PTI
Heavy rains continued in Kerala and the India Meteorological Department has forecasted more rain. PTI

Heavy flooding has been reported in many parts of Kerala as heavy rains have prompted authorities to also release shutters of several dams. Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard
Heavy flooding has been reported in many parts of Kerala as heavy rains have prompted authorities to also release shutters of several dams. Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard

As rains caused flooding and landslides, rescue authorities such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived to provide aid in affected areas. Firstpost/Naveen Nair
As rains caused flooding and landslides, rescue authorities such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived to provide aid in affected areas. Firstpost/Naveen Nair

Kerala's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed satisfaction at the flood relief efforts being carried out by Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF & Coast Guard. Sourced by 101Reporters
Kerala's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed satisfaction at the flood relief efforts being carried out by Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF & Coast Guard. Sourced by 101Reporters

District collectors were given permission to hire necessary number of bulldozers, generators and lights for relief and rescue operations. Firstpost/Naveen Nair
District collectors were given permission to hire necessary number of bulldozers, generators and lights for relief and rescue operations. Firstpost/Naveen Nair

NDRF deployed in Kerala, engaged in rescue and relief work, in the aftermath of flood and landslides. Firstpost/ Naveen Nair
NDRF deployed in Kerala, engaged in rescue and relief work, in the aftermath of flood and landslides. Firstpost/ Naveen Nair

Rescue authorities took necessary steps for evacuation of people in vulnerable areas in case of a water surge. Image courtesy: TK Devasia
Rescue authorities took necessary steps for evacuation of people in vulnerable areas in case of a water surge. Image courtesy: TK Devasia

Flash flood, triggered by heavy rains, caused destruction of houses and major evacuation efforts had to be undertaken. PTI
Flash flood, triggered by heavy rains, caused destruction of houses and major evacuation efforts had to be undertaken. PTI

NDRF teams collaborated with Kerala's local disaster management authorities to carry out elaborate rescue efforts. Firstpost/Naveen Nair
NDRF teams collaborated with Kerala's local disaster management authorities to carry out elaborate rescue efforts. Firstpost/Naveen Nair

The heavy monsoon rain in Kerala has left claimed at least 26 people over the last 48 hours. Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard
The heavy monsoon rain in Kerala has left claimed at least 26 people over the last 48 hours. Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard

