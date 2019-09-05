Thursday, September 05, 2019Back to
IFA 2019: Here are all the new feature phones announced by Nokia at the event

Sep 05, 2019

Nokia 110 feature phone has been announced at IFA 2019 for a price of €20.
<1/8>

Nokia 110 feature phone has been announced at IFA 2019 for a price of €20.

The feature phone supports a 32 GB micro-SD card, 27 hours of music playback and a VGA camera.
<2/8

The feature phone supports a 32 GB micro-SD card, 27 hours of music playback and a VGA camera.

The Nokia 2720 Flip has been announced at IFA 2019 for a price of €89.
<3/8

The Nokia 2720 Flip has been announced at IFA 2019 for a price of €89.

Nokia 2720 Flip comes with 4G capabilities. There is a 1.3-inch screen on the outside and 2.8-inch main screen on the inside.
<4/8

Nokia 2720 Flip comes with 4G capabilities. There is a 1.3-inch screen on the outside and 2.8-inch main screen on the inside.

The Nokia 2270 Flip also has Google Assistant , an emergency button and a standby period of 27 days.
<5/8

The Nokia 2270 Flip also has Google Assistant , an emergency button and a standby period of 27 days.

The Nokia 800 Tough has been announced at IFA 2019 for a price of €109. It will be available starting October.
<6/8

The Nokia 800 Tough has been announced at IFA 2019 for a price of €109. It will be available starting October.

The device has 1.8 meter drop survival rating, IP68 water proof rating, anti-slip coating, and rubber edges.
<7/8

The device has 1.8 meter drop survival rating, IP68 water proof rating, anti-slip coating, and rubber edges.

It is powered by KaiOS and also has a Google Assistant button and has a 43 day standby time.
<8/8

It is powered by KaiOS and also has a Google Assistant button and has a 43 day standby time.

