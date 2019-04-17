< 2 /9



The Venue's various design takes inspiration from the brand's other SUVs like the Kona and Santa Fe. It gets at large honeycomb grille, split headlamps, and a general squared-off look.

The SUV design elements including the full volume wheel arches and cascading front grille have been borrowed from the Kona and NEXO which are currently in sale in the US market.

The new Venue comes with advanced safety features like Forward Collision Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Rear Collision Cross-Traffic Warning (RCCW) and more.

The SUV will get two petrol and one diesel engine which will be mated to two manual and one dual-clutch automatic transmission in various permutations. One of the petrols, and of most interest to us, is the new Kappa T-GDI 1.0 litre turbo.

The interiors of the Venue see a few bits previously unseen on Hyundais here. While the steering wheel and instrumentation seem like the regular Hyundai high-quality fare, unique is the new centre console arrangement.

Hyundai claims the Venue will be equipped with a number of features previously unseen in this segment. These are the DCT gearbox, wireless charger, air purifier, projector fog lamps, an HD Display Screen, Chrome Outside Door Handles, Wheel Air Curtains8, an Arkamys sound system and eco-coating.

