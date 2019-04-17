Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
Hyundai Venue 2020 in photos: Have a look at the newest compact SUV from Hyundai

tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2019 22:18:36 IST

The Venue's various design takes inspiration from the brand's other SUVs like the Kona and Santa Fe. It gets at large honeycomb grille, split headlamps, and a general squared-off look.
The SUV will get two petrol and one diesel engine which will be mated to two manual and one dual-clutch automatic transmission in various permutations. One of the petrols, and of most interest to us, is the new Kappa T-GDI 1.0 litre turbo.
The interiors of the Venue see a few bits previously unseen on Hyundais here. While the steering wheel and instrumentation seem like the regular Hyundai high-quality fare, unique is the new centre console arrangement.
Hyundai claims the Venue will be equipped with a number of features previously unseen in this segment. These are the DCT gearbox, wireless charger, air purifier, projector fog lamps, an HD Display Screen, Chrome Outside Door Handles, Wheel Air Curtains8, an Arkamys sound system and eco-coating.
The new Venue comes with advanced safety features like Forward Collision Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Rear Collision Cross-Traffic Warning (RCCW) and more.
