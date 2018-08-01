It looks identical to the Milky Way at first glance. But this galaxy — NGC 6744 — is housed 30 million light-years away in the constellation of Pavo (The Peacock). It's galactic disk is tilted towards our line of sight, making it convenient to view with a good telescope. Above is a composite image of NGC 6744 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 using its remarkable capabilities across the visible, UV and infrared spectra. Whatever be the parallels drawn, the images do little justice to its enormity — NGC 6744 is roughly twice as wide as the galaxy we call home. Image Courtesy: NASA/ESA Hubble