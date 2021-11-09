Devotees performing Chhath Puja taking a dip in the toxic foam in the river Yamuna. Photo ANI
We know that the Yamuna river water is dirty and it could be hazardous. But there is no option as prayers are offered to the Sun god while standing in flowing waters of a river, says a devotee at the Yamuna ghat near Kalindi Kunj. Photo ANI
Following traditions of Chhath Puja, a woman takes a dip in the holy river of Yamuna amid toxic foam in Delhi. Photo ANI
The foam in the Yamuna is at Okhla Barrage area, which comes under UP irrigation govt, it's UP govt's responsibility. But like every year, they failed this year too...The polluted water is not Delhi's, it's a 'gift' to Delhi by UP, Haryana govt, says AAP's Raghav Chadha. Photo ANI
While political parties continue to engage in blame game over frothing in Yamuna, devotees carry on with their rituals, putting their health at risk. Photo Reuters