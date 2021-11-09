Tuesday, November 09, 2021Back to
Froth in Yamuna: Devotes offer prayer amid toxic foam as BJP, AAP trade barbs

FP StaffNov 09, 2021 18:56:12 IST

Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi. The national capital's overall air quality is in the 'severe' category today. Photo ANI
<1/6>

Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi. The national capital's overall air quality is in the 'severe' category today. Photo ANI

Devotees performing Chhath Puja taking a dip in the toxic foam in the river Yamuna. Photo ANI
<2/6

Devotees performing Chhath Puja taking a dip in the toxic foam in the river Yamuna. Photo ANI

We know that the Yamuna river water is dirty and it could be hazardous. But there is no option as prayers are offered to the Sun god while standing in flowing waters of a river, says a devotee at the Yamuna ghat near Kalindi Kunj. Photo ANI
<3/6

We know that the Yamuna river water is dirty and it could be hazardous. But there is no option as prayers are offered to the Sun god while standing in flowing waters of a river, says a devotee at the Yamuna ghat near Kalindi Kunj. Photo ANI

Following traditions of Chhath Puja, a woman takes a dip in the holy river of Yamuna amid toxic foam in Delhi. Photo ANI
<4/6

Following traditions of Chhath Puja, a woman takes a dip in the holy river of Yamuna amid toxic foam in Delhi. Photo ANI

The foam in the Yamuna is at Okhla Barrage area, which comes under UP irrigation govt, it's UP govt's responsibility. But like every year, they failed this year too...The polluted water is not Delhi's, it's a 'gift' to Delhi by UP, Haryana govt, says AAP's Raghav Chadha. Photo ANI
<5/6

The foam in the Yamuna is at Okhla Barrage area, which comes under UP irrigation govt, it's UP govt's responsibility. But like every year, they failed this year too...The polluted water is not Delhi's, it's a 'gift' to Delhi by UP, Haryana govt, says AAP's Raghav Chadha. Photo ANI

While political parties continue to engage in blame game over frothing in Yamuna, devotees carry on with their rituals, putting their health at risk. Photo Reuters
<6/6

While political parties continue to engage in blame game over frothing in Yamuna, devotees carry on with their rituals, putting their health at risk. Photo Reuters

NewsTracker

BJP trying to prevent Purvanchalis from performing Chhath Puja in Delhi, alleges AAP

Nov 06, 2021
BJP trying to prevent Purvanchalis from performing Chhath Puja in Delhi, alleges AAP
Why every political party in Delhi wants to hop on to Chhath bandwagon despite Covid threat

PoliticsDecoder

Why every political party in Delhi wants to hop on to Chhath bandwagon despite Covid threat

Nov 09, 2021
For Chhath puja, IRCTC to operate 24 special trains to Bihar; check complete list here

NewsTracker

For Chhath puja, IRCTC to operate 24 special trains to Bihar; check complete list here

Nov 03, 2021
Chhath Puja 2021: Four-day festival begins with nahay khay ritual; know all about its origin and significance

NewsTracker

Chhath Puja 2021: Four-day festival begins with nahay khay ritual; know all about its origin and significance

Nov 08, 2021
Chhath Puja 2021: Healthy ways to observe the fast during four-day festival

NewsTracker

Chhath Puja 2021: Healthy ways to observe the fast during four-day festival

Nov 08, 2021
Chhath Puja 2021: Here are some traditional recipes to consume this festive season

NewsTracker

Chhath Puja 2021: Here are some traditional recipes to consume this festive season

Nov 08, 2021

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021