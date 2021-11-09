< 2 /6



Devotees performing Chhath Puja taking a dip in the toxic foam in the river Yamuna. Photo ANI

We know that the Yamuna river water is dirty and it could be hazardous. But there is no option as prayers are offered to the Sun god while standing in flowing waters of a river, says a devotee at the Yamuna ghat near Kalindi Kunj. Photo ANI

Following traditions of Chhath Puja, a woman takes a dip in the holy river of Yamuna amid toxic foam in Delhi. Photo ANI

The foam in the Yamuna is at Okhla Barrage area, which comes under UP irrigation govt, it's UP govt's responsibility. But like every year, they failed this year too...The polluted water is not Delhi's, it's a 'gift' to Delhi by UP, Haryana govt, says AAP's Raghav Chadha. Photo ANI