< 2 /17



NASA's crew monitoring the launch from the control room. Source: ALSJ/NASA

< 3 /17



The crew looking at the Saturn V rocket rising above at about 10 times its own length. Source: ALSJ/NASA

< 4 /17



People gather at the Kennedy Space Centre to witness the launch of the Apollo 11. Source: ALSJ/NASA

< 5 /17



The Saturn V rocket passes the U.S. flag carrying the first human beings to space. Source: ALSJ/NASA

< 6 /17



The view of the Earth from the spacecraft. Source: ALSJ/NASA

< 7 /17



Astronaut Buzz Aldrin inside the lunar module. Source: ALSJ/NASA

< 8 /17



The crater Maskelyne on the surface of the Moon. Source: ALSJ/NASA

< 9 /17



Astronaut Michel Collins stayed in the spacecraft which was in orbit while his companions landed on the Moon. Source: ALSJ/NASA

< 10 /17



buzz Aldrin poses for portrait. Image credit: NASA

< 11 /17



The footprint of the first man to land on the Moon – Neil Armstrong. Source: ALSJ/NASA

< 12 /17



The lunar module pilot of Apollo 11 – Buzz Aldrin salutes the U.S. flag. Source: ALSJ/NASA

< 13 /17



Lunar module approaches command and service module for docking and the Earth rise is in background. Image credit: NASA

< 14 /17



The Apollo 11 spacecraft Command Module being lowered to the deck of the U.S.S. Hornet. Source: ALSJ/NASA

< 15 /17



Then President Richard Nixon looks through binoculars at the recovery mission. Source: ALSJ/NASA

< 16 /17



Then President Richard Nixon looks receives the returning trio - Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins. Source: ALSJ/NASA