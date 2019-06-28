Friday, June 28, 2019Back to
Following the journey of the Apollo 11 mission in 15 iconic visuals

Abigail BanerjiJun 28, 2019 20:52:47 IST

The Saturn V rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida on 16 July, 1969. Source: ALSJ/NASA
The Saturn V rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida on 16 July, 1969. Source: ALSJ/NASA

NASA's crew monitoring the launch from the control room. Source: ALSJ/NASA
NASA's crew monitoring the launch from the control room. Source: ALSJ/NASA

The crew looking at the Saturn V rocket rising above at about 10 times its own length. Source: ALSJ/NASA
The crew looking at the Saturn V rocket rising above at about 10 times its own length. Source: ALSJ/NASA

People gather at the Kennedy Space Centre to witness the launch of the Apollo 11. Source: ALSJ/NASA
People gather at the Kennedy Space Centre to witness the launch of the Apollo 11. Source: ALSJ/NASA

The Saturn V rocket passes the U.S. flag carrying the first human beings to space. Source: ALSJ/NASA
The Saturn V rocket passes the U.S. flag carrying the first human beings to space. Source: ALSJ/NASA

The view of the Earth from the spacecraft. Source: ALSJ/NASA
The view of the Earth from the spacecraft. Source: ALSJ/NASA

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin inside the lunar module. Source: ALSJ/NASA
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin inside the lunar module. Source: ALSJ/NASA

The crater Maskelyne on the surface of the Moon. Source: ALSJ/NASA
The crater Maskelyne on the surface of the Moon. Source: ALSJ/NASA

Astronaut Michel Collins stayed in the spacecraft which was in orbit while his companions landed on the Moon. Source: ALSJ/NASA
Astronaut Michel Collins stayed in the spacecraft which was in orbit while his companions landed on the Moon. Source: ALSJ/NASA

The footprint of the first man to land on the Moon – Neil Armstrong. Source: ALSJ/NASA
The footprint of the first man to land on the Moon – Neil Armstrong. Source: ALSJ/NASA

The lunar module pilot of Apollo 11 – Buzz Aldrin salutes the U.S. flag. Source: ALSJ/NASA
The lunar module pilot of Apollo 11 – Buzz Aldrin salutes the U.S. flag. Source: ALSJ/NASA

The Apollo 11 spacecraft Command Module being lowered to the deck of the U.S.S. Hornet. Source: ALSJ/NASA
The Apollo 11 spacecraft Command Module being lowered to the deck of the U.S.S. Hornet. Source: ALSJ/NASA

Then President Richard Nixon looks through binoculars at the recovery mission. Source: ALSJ/NASA
Then President Richard Nixon looks through binoculars at the recovery mission. Source: ALSJ/NASA

Then President Richard Nixon looks receives the returning trio - Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins. Source: ALSJ/NASA
Then President Richard Nixon looks receives the returning trio - Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins. Source: ALSJ/NASA

Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins in the transfer van. Source: ALSJ/NASA
Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins in the transfer van. Source: ALSJ/NASA

