Carrying a "billion dreams" in a giant leap for the country, Chandrayaan 2 is an ambitious low-cost space programme and is the most complex and prestigious mission undertaken by ISRO. ISRO

The GSLV-MkIII-M1, dubbed 'Baahubali', lifted-off from the second launch pad at the spaceport into cloudy skies at 2.43 pm and successfully placed the 3,850-kg Chandrayaan 2 into the Earth's orbit around 16 minutes later. Reuters

After the Chandrayaan 2 composite module successfully separated from the GSLV Mk-III rocket, the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru took control of the spacecraft. DD

The Rs 978-crore unmanned mission also brought woman power to the fore as it was helmed by two woman scientists of the ISRO — Ritu Karidhal and M Vanitha, the Mission and Project directors respectively. DD

"It is the beginning of a historical journey of India towards the moon," ISRO Chairman K Sivan said at a press conference. ScreenGrab from YouTube

ISRO is aiming for a soft landing of the lander in the South Pole region of the moon where no country has gone so far. If all goes well, India will be a part of the three countries to have landed on the moon — the US, China and Soviet Russia. ISRO

From here onwards, the mission will undergo a series of orbit-raising manoeuvres to carry out different phases of the mission over the next 48 days. Reuters

Scientists led by Sivan watched the launch sequence in rapt attention and broke into applause after every key stage of the rocket's flight which progressed precisely as programmed. Screengrab from DD