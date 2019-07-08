< 2 /14



The hoisting the l110 stage for integration with s200. Credit: ISRO

Transportation of the liquid l110 stage for integration. Credit: ISRO

ISRO engineers placing one of the s200 solid boosters ofGLSV Mk-III m1 vehicle on mobile launch pedestal. Credit: ISRO

The l110 stage integrated with s200. Credit: ISRO

Transporting partially integrated GSLV MkIII M1 vehicle on Mobile launch pedestal. Credit: ISRO

Hoisting of the equipment bay of GSLVMkIII M1 Vehicle during integration. Credit: ISRO

One of the segments of an s200 booster being carried during vehicle integration. Credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan2 Orbiter at the launch centre. Credit: ISRO

Hoisting of a slanted nose cone of s200 after the placement of s200 solid booster on mobile launch pedestal. Credit: ISRO

Vikram lander mounted on top of the orbiter of chandrayaan2. Credit: ISRO

C25 Cryogenic stage at vehicle assembly building for vehicle integration. Credit: ISRO

Hoisting of Vikram lander during chandrayaan2 spacecraft integration at launch centre. Credit: ISRO