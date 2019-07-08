Monday, July 08, 2019Back to
Chandrayaan 2: First look at the mission days before the 15 July launch at the ISRO launch center

tech2 News StaffJul 08, 2019 09:27:58 IST

Pragyan Rover mounted on the ramp projecting from out of the sides of Vikram lander. Credit: ISRO


Pragyan Rover mounted on the ramp projecting from out of the sides of Vikram lander. Credit: ISRO

The hoisting the l110 stage for integration with s200. Credit: ISRO


The hoisting the l110 stage for integration with s200. Credit: ISRO

Transportation of the liquid l110 stage for integration. Credit: ISRO


Transportation of the liquid l110 stage for integration. Credit: ISRO

ISRO engineers placing one of the s200 solid boosters ofGLSV Mk-III m1 vehicle on mobile launch pedestal. Credit: ISRO


ISRO engineers placing one of the s200 solid boosters ofGLSV Mk-III m1 vehicle on mobile launch pedestal. Credit: ISRO

The l110 stage integrated with s200. Credit: ISRO


The l110 stage integrated with s200. Credit: ISRO

Transporting partially integrated GSLV MkIII M1 vehicle on Mobile launch pedestal. Credit: ISRO


Transporting partially integrated GSLV MkIII M1 vehicle on Mobile launch pedestal. Credit: ISRO

Hoisting of the equipment bay of GSLVMkIII M1 Vehicle during integration. Credit: ISRO


Hoisting of the equipment bay of GSLVMkIII M1 Vehicle during integration. Credit: ISRO

One of the segments of an s200 booster being carried during vehicle integration. Credit: ISRO


One of the segments of an s200 booster being carried during vehicle integration. Credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan2 Orbiter at the launch centre. Credit: ISRO


Chandrayaan2 Orbiter at the launch centre. Credit: ISRO

Hoisting of a slanted nose cone of s200 after the placement of s200 solid booster on mobile launch pedestal. Credit: ISRO


Hoisting of a slanted nose cone of s200 after the placement of s200 solid booster on mobile launch pedestal. Credit: ISRO

Vikram lander mounted on top of the orbiter of chandrayaan2. Credit: ISRO


Vikram lander mounted on top of the orbiter of chandrayaan2. Credit: ISRO

C25 Cryogenic stage at vehicle assembly building for vehicle integration. Credit: ISRO


C25 Cryogenic stage at vehicle assembly building for vehicle integration. Credit: ISRO

Hoisting of Vikram lander during chandrayaan2 spacecraft integration at launch centre. Credit: ISRO


Hoisting of Vikram lander during chandrayaan2 spacecraft integration at launch centre. Credit: ISRO

Integration of c25 cryogenic stage toL110 stage in progress. Credit: ISRO


Integration of c25 cryogenic stage toL110 stage in progress. Credit: ISRO

