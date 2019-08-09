Hit Refresh: The quest to rediscover Microsoft’s soul and imagine a better future for everyone- Satya Nadella. Image credit: Amazon
The Age of Surveillance Capitalism- Shoshana Zuboff. Image credit: Amazon
How to build a car: The autobiography of the world’s greatest Formula 1 designer- Adrian Newey. Image credit: Amazon
Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup- John Carreyrou. Image credit: Amazon
21 lessons for the 21st Century- Yuval Noah Harari. Image credit: Amazon
Data and Goliath- Bruce Schneier. Image credit: Amazon
Elon Musk- Ashlee Vance. Image credit: Amazon
Abundance: The Future Is Better Than You Think- Peter Diamandis and Steven Kotler. Image credit: Amazon
Steve Jobs- Walter Isaacson. Image credit: Amazon
The Everything Store- Jeff Bezos and The Age of Amazon- Brad Stone. Image credit: Amazon