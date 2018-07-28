Saturday, July 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Photos

tech2 News Staff 28 July, 2018 19:01 IST

Blood Moon 2018: The tale of the most magical celestial event of the century

Once upon a time, a full moon shone in all its glory. Behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, it looked magical. Location: Greece, Image: Reuters
<1/12>

Once upon a time, a full moon shone in all its glory. Behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, it looked magical. Location: Greece, Image: Reuters

Its beauty was overwhelming and its vastness, intimidating. It looked like a jewel, or like a huge orange hanging in the sky. Location: Greece, Image: Reuters
<2/12

Its beauty was overwhelming and its vastness, intimidating. It looked like a jewel, or like a huge orange hanging in the sky. Location: Greece, Image: Reuters

It was visible everywhere. Nobody could escape the 'blood moon,'  not even the minarets at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Location: United Arab Emirates, Image: Reuters
<3/12

It was visible everywhere. Nobody could escape the 'blood moon,'  not even the minarets at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Location: United Arab Emirates, Image: Reuters

The shadow of its red colour, fell on the Martyrs statue in Beirut, to add to their beauty. Oh! We wish this could happen every day. Location: Lebanon, Image: Reuters
<4/12

The shadow of its red colour, fell on the Martyrs statue in Beirut, to add to their beauty. Oh! We wish this could happen every day. Location: Lebanon, Image: Reuters

People gathered with their loved ones to catch a glimpse of the blood moon all over the world, like here at the Amman Citadel. Location: Jordan, Image: Reuters
<5/12

People gathered with their loved ones to catch a glimpse of the blood moon all over the world, like here at the Amman Citadel. Location: Jordan, Image: Reuters

No such thing as scary nights, and no such thing as fear of the darkness when the moon looks so beautiful. Don't you think so? Location: Bosnia, Image: Reuters
<6/12

No such thing as scary nights, and no such thing as fear of the darkness when the moon looks so beautiful. Don't you think so? Location: Bosnia, Image: Reuters

What a photo opportunity for photographers. Looks so very rewarding. Like this image which was shot as the blood moon rose behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Location: United Arab Emirates, Image: Reuters
<7/12

What a photo opportunity for photographers. Looks so very rewarding. Like this image which was shot as the blood moon rose behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Location: United Arab Emirates, Image: Reuters

You didn't need any special gear to see the blood moon. The naked eye was enough for all them astronomy enthusiasts who waited to see the lunar eclipse of a blood moon at Marina South Pier. Location: Singapore, Image: Reuters
<8/12

You didn't need any special gear to see the blood moon. The naked eye was enough for all them astronomy enthusiasts who waited to see the lunar eclipse of a blood moon at Marina South Pier. Location: Singapore, Image: Reuters

Even the Athena goddess fell in love. Have you ever seen her this beautiful before? Location: Greece, Image: Reuters
<9/12

Even the Athena goddess fell in love. Have you ever seen her this beautiful before? Location: Greece, Image: Reuters

Amman looked lucky with a clear sky and massive view of the blood moon. It was a sight that brought solace to sore eyes. Location: Jordan, Image: Reuters
<10/12

Amman looked lucky with a clear sky and massive view of the blood moon. It was a sight that brought solace to sore eyes. Location: Jordan, Image: Reuters

And then a bride, on her most special day, posed for a photo. What a wedding! Location: Brazil, Image: Reuters
<11/12

And then a bride, on her most special day, posed for a photo. What a wedding! Location: Brazil, Image: Reuters

As the couple promised to keep the vows and kissed each other, the blood moon set happily ever after! Location: Brazil, Image: Reuters
<12/12

As the couple promised to keep the vows and kissed each other, the blood moon set happily ever after! Location: Brazil, Image: Reuters

tags


top reviews

OnePlus 6 (128GB, 8GB RAM)

OnePlus 6 (128GB, 8GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Dell XPS 13 (2018) (Core i7)

Dell XPS 13 (2018) (Core i7)

TECH2 RATING

Apple iPad 2018 (128GB Wi-Fi+Cell)

Apple iPad 2018 (128GB Wi-Fi+Cell)

TECH2 RATING

Fossil Q Explorist

Fossil Q Explorist

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

also see

Blood Moon 2018

Blood Moon 2018: Here's how social media across the world saw the lunar eclipse

Jul 28, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

Century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July: How is redness of the Moon measured

Jul 26, 2018

ImagesOfTheDay

Lunar eclipse: Crowds gather to observe 'blood moon' across the world; bad weather mars viewing in India

Jul 28, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

Monsoon may play spoilsport during century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July

Jul 16, 2018

Blood Moon

What makes a Blood Moon? The century's longest total lunar eclipse explained

Jul 25, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

From penumbra to totality: Detailed schedule of the century's longest lunar eclipse

Jul 27, 2018

science

Lunar Eclipse

From penumbra to totality: Detailed schedule of the century's longest lunar eclipse

Jul 27, 2018

Water on Mars

Water on Mars: What the latest discovery means for search for life beyond Earth

Jul 27, 2018

Eclipse

Lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India on 27 July

Jul 27, 2018

Mars

Mars will make its closest approach in 15 years during the total lunar eclipse

Jul 26, 2018