< 2 /12





Its beauty was overwhelming and its vastness, intimidating. It looked like a jewel, or like a huge orange hanging in the sky. Location: Greece, Image: Reuters

< 3 /12





It was visible everywhere. Nobody could escape the 'blood moon,' not even the minarets at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Location: United Arab Emirates, Image: Reuters

< 4 /12





The shadow of its red colour, fell on the Martyrs statue in Beirut, to add to their beauty. Oh! We wish this could happen every day. Location: Lebanon, Image: Reuters

< 5 /12





People gathered with their loved ones to catch a glimpse of the blood moon all over the world, like here at the Amman Citadel. Location: Jordan, Image: Reuters

< 6 /12





No such thing as scary nights, and no such thing as fear of the darkness when the moon looks so beautiful. Don't you think so? Location: Bosnia, Image: Reuters

< 7 /12





What a photo opportunity for photographers. Looks so very rewarding. Like this image which was shot as the blood moon rose behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Location: United Arab Emirates, Image: Reuters

< 8 /12





You didn't need any special gear to see the blood moon. The naked eye was enough for all them astronomy enthusiasts who waited to see the lunar eclipse of a blood moon at Marina South Pier. Location: Singapore, Image: Reuters

< 9 /12





Even the Athena goddess fell in love. Have you ever seen her this beautiful before? Location: Greece, Image: Reuters

< 10 /12





Amman looked lucky with a clear sky and massive view of the blood moon. It was a sight that brought solace to sore eyes. Location: Jordan, Image: Reuters

< 11 /12





And then a bride, on her most special day, posed for a photo. What a wedding! Location: Brazil, Image: Reuters