< 2 /5





The new Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake claims to be a sports car featuring interiors similar to the regular CLA's. The coloured highlights on the interior match the exterior paint.

< 3 /5





2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake is a new station wagon with added load space.

< 4 /5





The dashboard features an all-digital instrument screen with a massive central display. The car sports an MBUX interior assistant that allows for intuitive and natural operation.