2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake showcased at Geneva Motor Show 2019

tech2 News Staff Mar 07, 2019 16:23:54 IST

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake comes in a new Sun Yellow colour variant.
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake comes in a new Sun Yellow colour variant.

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake claims to be a sports car featuring interiors similar to the regular CLA's. The coloured highlights on the interior match the exterior paint.
The new Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake claims to be a sports car featuring interiors similar to the regular CLA's. The coloured highlights on the interior match the exterior paint.

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake is a new station wagon with added load space.
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake is a new station wagon with added load space.

The dashboard features an all-digital instrument screen with a massive central display. The car sports an MBUX interior assistant that allows for intuitive and natural operation.
The dashboard features an all-digital instrument screen with a massive central display. The car sports an MBUX interior assistant that allows for intuitive and natural operation.

The CLA Shooting Brake has a 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to produce about 350Nm of torque. The powerful engine will drive the front wheels via a seven-speed 7G-DCT dual clutch transmission.
The CLA Shooting Brake has a 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to produce about 350Nm of torque. The powerful engine will drive the front wheels via a seven-speed 7G-DCT dual clutch transmission.

