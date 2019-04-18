Thursday, April 18, 2019Back to
2020 Hyundai Sonata unveiled at New York Auto Show: Here's the sporty sedan in pictures

tech2 News StaffApr 18, 2019 13:58:01 IST

Hyundai today introduced its all-new 2020 Sonata at the New York International Auto Show, marking the North American debut of Hyundai’s longest-standing and most successful model.
The new-generation Sonata is the first sedan designed with Hyundai’s new Sensuous Sportiness design language. It is a fully transformed vehicle showcasing a sporty four-door-coupe look.
The new Sonata features Hyundai’s SmartSense advanced driver assistance systems which includes forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, cruise control with stop and go and much more.
The car’s overall height has been lowered an inch to enhance the sporty profile even further. The new model is available with a choice of 16, 17 or 18-inch alloy wheels.
At the rear, a wide horizontal line extends across the center of the trunk, stretching to the edges of the car. This line is actually a long LED strip that connects each brake light.
Spanning the full width of the cabin, the slim dashboard features a first-in-class, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, which is customisable to suit different driving modes and preferences.
At the center of the dashboard, a large, 10.25-inch HD screen enables occupants to interact easily with the audio-video and navigation (AVN) functions. The new Sonata 12 speakers made by Bose.
All Sonata models, except the entry model, include three years of complimentary Blue Link services.
Customers can choose between two Smartstream gasoline powertrains: a 2.5 GDI and a 1.6 T-GDI engine, both mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
