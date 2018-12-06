Thursday, December 06, 2018 Back to
2019 Tata Harrier in images: Big, Bold and Beautiful SUV

tech2 News Staff Dec,06 2018 19:08:38 IST

Tata Harrier is a 5-seater SUV powered by a 2-litre Kryotec diesel engine based on Land Rover's D8 architecture. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar
The design of the SUV follows Tata's Impact Design 2.0 showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar
As for braking, it has a front disc-rear drum brake set-up, with ABS, EBD and the assortment of hill hold and descent control systems. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar
The 1,956 cc inline four-cylinder diesel engine puts out 140 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar
But for many people, the way the Harrier looks is the main draw. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar
Dimensions overshadow anything else in the segment - 4,598 mm in length with a 2,741 mm wheelbase. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar
The SUV has chrome design panels on the rear end for a more sporty feel. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar
The Harrier gets a 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment plays audio out of eight JBL speakers and one sub-woofer. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar
Normal, wet and rough terrain modes allow the drive to alter the driving experience. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar
Ground clearance is 205 mm, with the Harrier riding on 235/65 17-inch tyres. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar
Tata Harrier is expected to arrive in January 2019 in four variants. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar
When it comes to price, the Harrier is expected to range between Rs 16 - 21 lakhs on road and will take on Mahindra XUV 500, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta.
