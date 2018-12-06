< 2 /12





The design of the SUV follows Tata's Impact Design 2.0 showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

< 3 /12





As for braking, it has a front disc-rear drum brake set-up, with ABS, EBD and the assortment of hill hold and descent control systems. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

< 4 /12





The 1,956 cc inline four-cylinder diesel engine puts out 140 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

< 5 /12





But for many people, the way the Harrier looks is the main draw. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

< 6 /12





Dimensions overshadow anything else in the segment - 4,598 mm in length with a 2,741 mm wheelbase. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

< 7 /12





The SUV has chrome design panels on the rear end for a more sporty feel. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

< 8 /12





The Harrier gets a 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment plays audio out of eight JBL speakers and one sub-woofer. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

< 9 /12





Normal, wet and rough terrain modes allow the drive to alter the driving experience. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

< 10 /12





Ground clearance is 205 mm, with the Harrier riding on 235/65 17-inch tyres. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

< 11 /12





Tata Harrier is expected to arrive in January 2019 in four variants. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar