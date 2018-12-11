Tuesday, December 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Photos

2019 Nissan Kicks announced in India: Check out the new crossover in pictures

tech2 News Staff Dec,11 2018 17:54:36 IST

Nissan Kicks comes in two-toned colours with its body covered in a metallic silver and the roof sporting a punchy orange. The Kicks is now 89 mm longer for the Indian market. Bookings begin from 14 December.
<1/7>

Nissan Kicks comes in two-toned colours with its body covered in a metallic silver and the roof sporting a punchy orange. The Kicks is now 89 mm longer for the Indian market. Bookings begin from 14 December.

The LED projector headlamps with DRLs give out a very aggressive stance to the car. The Nissan Kicks also comes equipped with R17 5-spoke machined alloy wheels.
<2/7

The LED projector headlamps with DRLs give out a very aggressive stance to the car. The Nissan Kicks also comes equipped with R17 5-spoke machined alloy wheels.

The aggressive design elements continue at the rear end with sharp-looking wrap-around tail lamps.
<3/7

The aggressive design elements continue at the rear end with sharp-looking wrap-around tail lamps.

Nissan Kicks also sports a shark-fin-shaped antenna which has now become a trend.
<4/7

Nissan Kicks also sports a shark-fin-shaped antenna which has now become a trend.

The interiors too come in two-tone colour combination and are subtle. Also, the seats have leather upholstery.
<5/7

The interiors too come in two-tone colour combination and are subtle. Also, the seats have leather upholstery.

Nissan Kicks steering wheel too has leather upholstery and features mounted controls.
<6/7

Nissan Kicks steering wheel too has leather upholstery and features mounted controls.

Nissan Kicks interiors has a free-standing eight-inch touchscreen, that comes bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, apart from a segment-first 360-degree reversing camera. Other notable features are cruise control, hill-start assist and an eco mode.
<7/7

Nissan Kicks interiors has a free-standing eight-inch touchscreen, that comes bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, apart from a segment-first 360-degree reversing camera. Other notable features are cruise control, hill-start assist and an eco mode.

tags



top reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note9 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

Samsung Galaxy Note9 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (Core i7)

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (Core i7)

TECH2 RATING

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

TECH2 RATING

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

also see

Nissan Kicks SUV

Nissan Kicks SUV announced in India, bookings to start from 14 December

Dec 11, 2018

Meizu

Meizu to possibly unveil three phones at 12 pm in India today: When and where to watch

Dec 05, 2018

NewsTracker

Former Nissan chief Ghosn charged for under-reporting salary; served with fresh arrest warrant

Dec 10, 2018

Spotify

Spotify expected to officially launch in India over the next six months: Report

Nov 28, 2018

Meizu 16th

Meizu's new phone is called the 16th and it will be launched on 16 December

Nov 30, 2018

NewsTracker

Nissan ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn files complaint over detention; gets treatment like other undertrials in jail

Dec 11, 2018

science

Biodiversity

Coral Reefs that survived bleaching are 'more resilient to heat' after a first bout

Dec 11, 2018

COP24 Highlights

COP24 Poland: Four days to go for UN to ensure urgent, ambitious climate action

Dec 11, 2018

Antarctic Ice

More glaciers in East Antarctica melting from warmer winds, ocean waters: NASA

Dec 11, 2018

Food

Artificial dyes fading away from use, but food will continue to get color boosts

Dec 11, 2018