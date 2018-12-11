The LED projector headlamps with DRLs give out a very aggressive stance to the car. The Nissan Kicks also comes equipped with R17 5-spoke machined alloy wheels.
The aggressive design elements continue at the rear end with sharp-looking wrap-around tail lamps.
Nissan Kicks also sports a shark-fin-shaped antenna which has now become a trend.
The interiors too come in two-tone colour combination and are subtle. Also, the seats have leather upholstery.
Nissan Kicks steering wheel too has leather upholstery and features mounted controls.
Nissan Kicks interiors has a free-standing eight-inch touchscreen, that comes bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, apart from a segment-first 360-degree reversing camera. Other notable features are cruise control, hill-start assist and an eco mode.