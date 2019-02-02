Saturday, February 02, 2019 Back to
2019 Mahindra XUV300 soon in India: See the brand new SUV in pictures

tech2 News Staff Feb 02, 2019 18:13:36 IST

The Mahindra XUV300 will come in four variants, and has an array of features setting it apart from its larger cousin, the XUV500.
The new SUV has that same familiar, tear-duct headlamp that its larger cousin, the XUV500 does.
All four of the car's five-spoke ,17-inch wheels have disc brakes.
The SUV comes with a chiselled, squared-off bonnet and a neat shoulder line.
On the rear of the XUV300 are LED tail lights that look both modern and European in design.
The SUV sports a dual-tone beige-and-grey dashboard with matte silver trims that looks well laid out.
Mahindra XUV300 buyers will likely have two engines to choose from – a 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine and a 1.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.
Both engine variants on offer in the XUV300 will come with 6-speed manual transmission initially. An automatic option could be on the cards at a later date.
The centre console on the XUV wears a touchscreen infotainment system flanked by AC vents and controls for a dual-zone climate control system.
The SUV has tidy chrome-finished grille, a nook here and there for storage and an LED daytime running light.
Here' s a look at the sunroof, one in a handful of the XUV300's unique features.
The new SUV has that same familiar, tear-duct headlamp that its larger cousin, the XUV500 does.
The Mahindra XUV300 looks poised to shake up the small SUV market.
Mahindra is expected to price the XUV300 between 8 lakh and 12 lakh, and bookings have unofficially begun at a select few dealerships.
