< 2 /14





The new SUV has that same familiar, tear-duct headlamp that its larger cousin, the XUV500 does.

< 3 /14





All four of the car's five-spoke ,17-inch wheels have disc brakes.

< 4 /14





The SUV comes with a chiselled, squared-off bonnet and a neat shoulder line.

< 5 /14





On the rear of the XUV300 are LED tail lights that look both modern and European in design.

< 6 /14





The SUV sports a dual-tone beige-and-grey dashboard with matte silver trims that looks well laid out.

< 7 /14





Mahindra XUV300 buyers will likely have two engines to choose from – a 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine and a 1.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

< 8 /14





Both engine variants on offer in the XUV300 will come with 6-speed manual transmission initially. An automatic option could be on the cards at a later date.

< 9 /14





The centre console on the XUV wears a touchscreen infotainment system flanked by AC vents and controls for a dual-zone climate control system.

< 10 /14





The SUV has tidy chrome-finished grille, a nook here and there for storage and an LED daytime running light.

< 11 /14





Here' s a look at the sunroof, one in a handful of the XUV300's unique features.

< 12 /14





The new SUV has that same familiar, tear-duct headlamp that its larger cousin, the XUV500 does.

< 13 /14





The Mahindra XUV300 looks poised to shake up the small SUV market.