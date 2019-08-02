< 2 /10



One of the first images that Chandra took was an X-ray image of the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A. Image credit: NASA/CXC

< 3 /10



The 30 Doradus, nicknamed "Tarantula Nebula," is one of the largest star-forming regions located close to the Milky Way. This image has data from 24 days of observation. Image credit: NASA/CXC

< 4 /10



Abell 2146 is the result of a collision and merger between two galaxy clusters. Chandra's X-ray is the purple colour, shows hot gas and the and optical data from the Hubble Space Telescope shows galaxies and stars. Image credit: NASA/CXC

< 5 /10



G292.0+1.8 is a rare type of supernova remnant observed to contain large amounts of oxygen. The x-ray image shows rapidly expanding, intricately structured field left behind by the shattered star. Image credit: NASA/CXC

< 6 /10



This is the region in the Milky Way where a supermassive black hole weighing about 4 million times the mass of the Sun, called Sagittarius A* exists. Image credit: NASA/CXC

< 7 /10



This is the nearby galaxy Messier 33 contains a star-forming region called NGC 604 where some 200 hot, young, massive stars reside. Chandra's data is combined with data from Hubble. Image credit: NASA/CXC

< 8 /10



Cygnus OB2 has massive stars that only last a few million years. During the star's lifetimes, they blast large amounts of high-energy winds into their surroundings which collide or produce shocks in the gas and dust around the stars. They produce large amounts of energy that produce X-ray emission that Chandra can detect. Image credit: NASA/CXC

< 9 /10



The Triangulum Galaxy, a.k.a., Messier 33, is a spiral galaxy, 3 million light-years from Earth. It belongs to the Local Group of galaxies that includes the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies. Chandra's X-ray data revealed a diverse range of objects including neutron stars and black holes are pulling material from a companion star, and supernova remnants. Image credit: NASA/CXC