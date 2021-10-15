OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Nord CE 5G are on sale right now both online and at select retailers: Here’s where you can get the best deals
It’s a great deal, and sweetening that deal further this Diwali are a tonne of offers from OnePlus and various retailers and banks.
With prices starting at just under 30k, the Nord 2 from OnePlus is easily one of the best value-for-money phones out there, and we’ve even gone so far as to dub it the true “flagship killer” in our long-term review of the phone.
What makes it so good? At 30k, what you’re essentially getting is a cut-down OnePlus 9. The chipset, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, is one of the most powerful chips MediaTek makes, and it’s paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage. Pay a little more and you get a 12/256 option.
Related Articles
On top of this, you’re getting an HDR10+ certified, 6.43-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at 90 Hz, a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65 W Warp Charge, a 32 MP selfie camera in a hole-punch, and a triple-camera array featuring a monster 50 MP Sony IMX 766 sensor with an 8 MP ultra-wide and 2 MP macro. Round it out is great design, including a ceramic-like Gorilla Glass 5 back.
It’s a great deal, and sweetening that deal further this Diwali are a tonne of offers from OnePlus and various retailers and banks.
State Bank of India is offering a no-cost EMI option of up to 6 months on purchases made at select stores (valid to 15 November), and there’s a festive Special Price Coupon worth Rs 1000 for the 12/256 variant that’s valid till 5 November. Exchanging an iOS device nets you an additional 1k discount.
On OnePlus.in, you can look forward to a Rs 1,500 cash back and 3-6 month no-cost EMI via SBI.
The Nord CE is a great deal as well
The Nord CE 5G is similarly capable and normally available for about 5k less than the Nord 2. You get a Snapdragon 750G chip, 8/12 GB RAM options and 128/256 GB storage, and a 64 MP primary camera on the rear. The selfie camera is a 16 MP unit, and you have an additional 8 MP ultra-wide and 2 MP macro for the rear panel.
This phone also gets a 4,500 mAh battery, and fast-charging via a 30 W charger.
This phone is cheaper than the Nord 2, but no less capable, delivering on the core OnePlus experience with no real compromises. And it can be had with great discounts as well.
Offline and on OnePlus.in, you get an instant bank discount of Rs 1000, not to mention a 3-6 month no-cost EMI from SBI. This offer is valid till 15 November. If you have an HDFC card and shop on Amazon, there’s a Rs 2,000 bank discount waiting for you, not to mention the same 3-6 month no-cost EMI.
As usual, exchanging an older iOS device will get you an additional Rs 1,000 off your CE.
also read
Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale to go live on 26-27 July: Best deals on iPhone 12 Pro, OnePlus 9, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and more
OnePlus Nord 2 5G that is scheduled to launch on 22 July in India is also expected to be available for purchase during this two-day sale.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale ends tonight: Best deals on OnePlus 9R 5G, Galaxy M32, iQOO 7 and more
Amazon has introduced an ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ program for Prime users that will allow them to get the lowest interest-free installments on the purchase of smartphones.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Nord vs Nord 2 5G: Has OnePlus just outdone itself with its latest launch?
OnePlus has introduced a couple of firsts with the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G, and is the first OnePlus model with a Mediatek processor.