FP Trending

Home tech startup ZunRoof, which is also a residential solar rooftop company, has launched a variety of smart home devices such as smart bulbs, smart TV remote and smart security system. Under the banner of Zunpulse smart devices, ZunRoof has entered into the smart home category. As part of its consumer launch, it has introduced several devices that could be controlled using a single mobile application. According to a media release, the firm has launched a Smart Plug that can convert all electrical appliances at a residence. Appliances like geysers, water heaters, room heaters and ovens can also be converted to smart devices.

A smart energy monitor has been introduced, which when installed, reports real-time usage of electricity so that users can control the consumption of electricity accordingly.

“The Zunpulse range is designed to make life at home easier, more comfortable and more secure, particularly at a time when most Indians are choosing to stay at home to safeguard themselves from the raging pandemic,” said Pranesh Chaudhary, the founder and CEO of ZunRoof.

He further added the startup was working to introduce a wider range of smart controls that will be able to control almost every electrical appliance at one’s home.

There is a smart camera in the lineup that has night vision and is resistant to all types of weather. The firm claims that the camera can be used for two-way communications through the Zunpulse app. Users can buy the smart AC remote control to turn their old air conditioners into smart AC so that these can be controlled remotely. The release specifies that the remote is based on a software program to make the administration smoother. Similarly, the brand has launched a TV remote that can be connected via any smartphone and used with popular smart TV brands.

Other devices include Zunpulse Smart Security System, Zunpulse Smart Video doorbell and Zunpulse Smart LED Bulbs that have been launched by the firm.