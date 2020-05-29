Friday, May 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Zuckerberg distances Facebook from Twitter in Trump fight

By Elizabeth Culliford and Katie Paul SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg distanced his company from Twitter and its fight with U.S. President Donald Trump, as the White House readied an executive order about social media companies. Trump, who accuses social media firms of bias against conservatives, without evidence, stepped up his attacks on Twitter after the company put a fact-checking label on two of his tweets about mail-in ballots on Tuesday for the first time


ReutersMay 29, 2020 00:18:02 IST

Zuckerberg distances Facebook from Twitter in Trump fight

By Elizabeth Culliford and Katie Paul

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg distanced his company from Twitter and its fight with U.S. President Donald Trump, as the White House readied an executive order about social media companies.

Trump, who accuses social media firms of bias against conservatives, without evidence, stepped up his attacks on Twitter after the company put a fact-checking label on two of his tweets about mail-in ballots on Tuesday for the first time.

"We have a different policy I think than Twitter on this," Zuckerberg told Fox News, Trump's preferred broadcaster, in previews of an interview due to air on Thursday.

"I don't think that Facebook or internet platforms, in general, should be arbiters of truth. I think that's kind of a dangerous line to get down to, in terms of deciding what is true and what isn't," he told CNBC on Thursday.

Facebook exempts posts and ads from politicians from its fact-checking program and has declined to limit political ad targeting like some other platforms. It has been criticized heavily by Democrats over its approach.

A draft of the order Trump is expected to sign on Thursday suggests the president will call for a review of a law that protects internet companies, including Facebook and Alphabet's Google, from liability for content on their platforms.

Facebook and Twitter declined to comment on the draft order. A Facebook spokeswoman said the Fox and CNBC interviews had been scheduled the prior week.

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey tweeted on Wednesday that Twitter would "continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally" but said "this does not make us an 'arbiter of truth.'"

Dorsey said Trump's tweets may have misled people into thinking they did not need to register to receive a ballot.

Facebook also bars content that misrepresents methods for voting or voter registration, and its policy calls for removal of such content "regardless of who it's coming from."

A company spokesman said Facebook's policies "focus on misrepresentations that would interfere with the vote," without elaborating.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford and Katie Paul; Editing by Dan Grebler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Coronavirus boosts U.S. layoffs; job openings fall

May 16, 2020
Coronavirus boosts U.S. layoffs; job openings fall
Take Five: ZIRP to NIRP, a jump policymakers must consider

Newstracker

Take Five: ZIRP to NIRP, a jump policymakers must consider

May 16, 2020
Wirecard shares plunge as Dubai-based partner shuts shop

Newstracker

Wirecard shares plunge as Dubai-based partner shuts shop

May 16, 2020
Ethiopian Airlines sees Boeing 737 MAX compensation deal by end-June

Newstracker

Ethiopian Airlines sees Boeing 737 MAX compensation deal by end-June

May 16, 2020
As Air France restores some flights, pilots queue for simulator

Newstracker

As Air France restores some flights, pilots queue for simulator

May 16, 2020
EEX to launch clearing for Japanese power futures

Newstracker

EEX to launch clearing for Japanese power futures

May 16, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020