Monday, July 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 16 July, 2018 20:15 IST

ZTE's stocks surge by 17 percent after it deposited the final $400 mn to the US

The company's stock on Monday was up 17 percent up to reach 16.12 Hong Kong dollars ($2.05).

Badly hit by American sanctions, Chinese multinational telecommunications equipment and systems giant ZTE on 16 July saw its stock surging nearly 17 percent after it deposited $400 million in an escrow account in the US.

The US Department of Commerce announced last week that ZTE that faced a seven-year-long ban in the US had deposited the final $400 million in an escrow account, CNET reported.

"That $400 million was the last item ZTE had to provide to satisfy the US government — the company's paying a total of $1.4 billion this time around, on top of $892 million in penalties from a separate March 2017 agreement with the US government," the report noted.

ZTE booth. Image: Reuters.

ZTE booth. Image: Reuters.

Under the deal, ZTE said it will also fund a US team to oversee the company's compliance. The company has also agreed to change its board of directors and executive team, media reports had said.

The company's stock on Monday was up 17 percent up to reach 16.12 Hong Kong dollars ($2.05).

In June, ZTE agreed to pay over $1 billion as fine as part of a new deal with the US Commerce Department in an attempt to avoid a ban on the company that prevents it from buying American parts.

ZTE, which employs 70,000 people in China, described the move by the US regulators to cut it off from its US parts suppliers as a "death sentence".

The US had imposed sanctions on ZTE for illegal sales to Iran and North Korea, but the Chinese company agreed to take corrective action.

But when regulators in the US found ZTE to be violating the terms of the agreement, they cut off the firm from its US parts suppliers.

tags


latest videos

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

also see

ZTE Ban

China's ZTE to resume operations after three-month ban on doing business with US

Jul 12, 2018

China Mobile

Trump govt to block China Mobile in the US citing national security risks

Jul 03, 2018

ZTE

US Department of Commerce lifts the supply ban on ZTE corp

Jul 15, 2018

NewsTracker

US administration convenes meeting led by Mike Pompeo to discuss challenges to religious freedom around the world

Jul 12, 2018

ZTE

US lifts ban on suppliers selling to ZTE with a go-ahead to resume operations

Jul 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Donald Trump's immigration policy: US government fails to meet first court-ordered deadline to reunite separated families

Jul 11, 2018

science

Conservation

World Snake Day 2018: Conservationists attempt to restore the reptile's status

Jul 16, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

Monsoon may play spoilsport during century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July

Jul 16, 2018

BrahMos

India successfully test fires all-weather BrahMos missile off Odisha's coast

Jul 16, 2018

ISRO

ISRO successfully conducts ground test of high thrust Vikas Engine in Tamil Nadu

Jul 16, 2018