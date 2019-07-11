Thursday, July 11, 2019Back to
ZTE opens cybersecurity lab in Brussels after Huawei to diffuse spying concerns

Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of telecoms network gear, has been blacklisted by the US government.

ReutersJul 11, 2019 10:31:38 IST

China’s ZTE opened a cybersecurity lab in Brussels on Wednesday, aiming to boost transparency four months after bigger telecoms equipment rival Huawei did the same to allay concerns about spying.

Visitors pass in front of the Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE. Reuters

Chinese vendors of network gear are being scrutinised by the United States and some of its allies who believe the equipment could be used by Beijing to spy on customers if deployed in 5G networks, which are beginning to be built around the world.

Huawei has denied the U.S. allegations.

ZTE, which is not blacklisted, said its new cyber lab would allow customers, regulators and other stakeholders to review its source code and documents and to carry out software testing to simulate hacking attacks.

“Security for the ICT industry cannot be guarded by one sole vendor, or by one sole telecoms operator. ZTE is willing to play an important role in contributing to the industry’s security,” ZTE’s Chief Security Officer Zhong Hong said in a statement.

