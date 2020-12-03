FP Trending

ZTE has officially introduced its Blade 20 Pro 5G. The device is a midrange offering and is powered by a Snapdragon 765G. Its ports a dual-glass body and is 7.9mm in thickness. According to a report by GSMArena, the phone has a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It also sports a waterdrop notch cutout for a 20 MP selfie camera. The device also has an under-display fingerprint scanner and at back, it has a 64 MP primary shooter alongside an 8 MP ultra wide lens and two 2 MP modules for macro shots and depth data.

The Blade 20 pro 5G has a 4,000mAh battery under the hood and has support from Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ standard.

It has 128 GB storage and is expandable via microSC whole RAM is set at 8GB. The phone has a ZTE MiFavor 10 interface on top of Android 10.

According to a report by Gizbot, while the company has not revealed the price of the ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G, it will be available in a single blue colour variant. The company is also yet to reveal the availability of the device in the international market.

The company had a few months back announced the first smartphone with an under-screen selfie camera in the Axon 20 5G. The device has a hidden 32 MP camera beneath an OLED screen, which measures 6.92-inches. The screen has a resolution of 2,460 * 1,080 pixels with minimal bezels running across the sides.

The device is powered by a 4,220 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 765G chipset and comes in black, orange, purple and white, along with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM.