FP Trending

ZTE has officially announced the ZTE Axon 20 5G globally after an initial release in China. The under-display camera packing phone is set to be released just in time for Christmas 2020 and boasts of an under-display fingerprint reader, speaker and backlighting for a 'notch-free experience' as well. The smartphone is almost entirely bezel-less, with a 6.92-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, similar to the one in Google Pixel 5. It has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage.

The under-display front camera has a 32 MP lens, while the rear has a quad-camera setup. There is a 64 MP main lens, flanked by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP depth lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G comes from Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 and has a 4,200 mAh battery under the hood. The ZTE Akon A20 5G will be shipped with Android 10.

As per the report, the smartphone will also include a 'Super Antenna 2.0' which is a 360-facing 12-antenna array to improve reception and stability and boost downloads by up to 30 percent.

The report has revealed that the Axon A20 5G will be available globally in selected markets from 21 December. Launch day will cover regions in the United Kingdom, European Union, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, UAE, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.