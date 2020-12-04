Friday, December 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

ZTE Axon 20 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 4,200 mAh battery launched globally

The ZTE Axon 20 5G comes from Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 and has a 4,200 mAh battery under the hood.


FP TrendingDec 04, 2020 17:30:19 IST

ZTE has officially announced the ZTE Axon 20 5G globally after an initial release in China. The under-display camera packing phone is set to be released just in time for Christmas 2020 and boasts of an under-display fingerprint reader, speaker and backlighting for a 'notch-free experience' as well. The smartphone is almost entirely bezel-less, with a 6.92-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, similar to the one in Google Pixel 5. It has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage.

ZTE Axon 20 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 4,200 mAh battery launched globally

ZTE Axon 20 5G

The under-display front camera has a 32 MP lens, while the rear has a quad-camera setup. There is a 64 MP main lens, flanked by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP depth lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G comes from Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 and has a 4,200 mAh battery under the hood. The ZTE Akon A20 5G will be shipped with Android 10.

As per the report, the smartphone will also include a 'Super Antenna 2.0' which is a 360-facing 12-antenna array to improve reception and stability and boost downloads by up to 30 percent.

The report has revealed that the Axon A20 5G will be available globally in selected markets from 21 December. Launch day will cover regions in the United Kingdom, European Union, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, UAE, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G

ZTE launches the Blade 20 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset, 64 MP quad camera setup and more

Dec 03, 2020
ZTE launches the Blade 20 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset, 64 MP quad camera setup and more

science

Indian-origin teen scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao named TIME's first 'Kid of the Year' 2020

Youth Leaders

Indian-origin teen scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao named TIME's first 'Kid of the Year' 2020

Dec 04, 2020
Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 02, 2020
Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

COVID-19 rapid test

Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

Dec 02, 2020
SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

COVID-19 infection

SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

Dec 01, 2020