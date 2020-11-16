FP Trending

Zoom has said that it would lift its standard 40-minute limit on free meetings, video calls for all its customers across the globe for Thanksgiving Day. The removal of the limit will be effective from midnight on Thanksgiving Day (26 November) to 27 November 6 am ET (4:30 pm IST). Making the announcement on Twitter, Zoom said that removing the limit will give family more time to stay connected.

The post read, "As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short."

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

A number of users took to the comment section to thank Zoom for temporarily lifting the 40-minute limit.

In Zoom, after 40-minute is over, the meeting automatically ends. The participants have to restart the call after the stipulated time.

With most number of people working from home, taking online classes, or connecting with family via Zoom meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 40-minute limit has been the major restriction. The video conferencing app became quite popular amid the pandemic and it kept offering users a host of innovate ways to participate in the meetings and video calls.

Many of the competitors of Zoom have similar restrictions on online meetings. These include Google Meet with 60-minute limit and Cisco Webex has a 50-minute limit.

These providers charge extra for enterprise-grade plans that remove the limit and increase the number of participants allowed.