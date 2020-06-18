Thursday, June 18, 2020Back to
Zoom says it will offer end-to-end encryption for all users, will launch trial version in July

Earlier this month, Zoom had announced that it will be strengthening encryption only for paying customers.


tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2020 10:17:12 IST

Zoom says it will soon offer both its free and paying users end-to-end encryption for video calls and launch a trial version in July.

The company said to help prevent abuse, it will only make the feature available to users who provide a verified phone number.

Zoom video conferencing app.

The company has attracted millions of free and paying customers as the coronavirus outbreak forced more people to work from home, but has faced criticism over privacy and security issues.

(Also read: People have got the flavour of working from home and they aren't going back to the office anytime soon: Zoom India head Sameer Raje)

Zoom also came under fire for failing to disclose that its service was not fully end-to-end encrypted.

Taiwan and Germany have placed restrictions on Zoom’s use, while Elon Musk’s SpaceX banned the app over security concerns. The company also faces a class-action lawsuit.

The company hired former chief security officer at Facebook Inc Alex Stamos in April to help bolster its security and rolled out some major upgrades.

With inputs from Reuters.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


