Thursday, June 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Zoom taps former Salesforce executive as information security head

(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc on Wednesday named former Salesforce.com Inc security executive Jason Lee as its chief information security officer. Lee will assume the role from June 29, the video conferencing company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


ReutersJun 25, 2020 00:17:33 IST

Zoom taps former Salesforce executive as information security head

(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc on Wednesday named former Salesforce.com Inc security executive Jason Lee as its chief information security officer.

Lee will assume the role from June 29, the video conferencing company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Airlines heading for $84 billion loss this year - IATA

Jun 10, 2020
Airlines heading for $84 billion loss this year - IATA
NYSE holds nearly nine-minute silence in honor of George Floyd

Newstracker

NYSE holds nearly nine-minute silence in honor of George Floyd

Jun 10, 2020
Exclusive: Oil tankers turn away from Venezuela as more sanctions loom

Newstracker

Exclusive: Oil tankers turn away from Venezuela as more sanctions loom

Jun 10, 2020
S&P 500, Dow retreat after rally; Nasdaq gains further

Newstracker

S&P 500, Dow retreat after rally; Nasdaq gains further

Jun 10, 2020
NYSE holds nearly 9-minute silence in honor of George Floyd

Newstracker

NYSE holds nearly 9-minute silence in honor of George Floyd

Jun 10, 2020
Britain poised to hit two months without power from coal plants

Newstracker

Britain poised to hit two months without power from coal plants

Jun 10, 2020

science

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020
Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Wildlife trade

Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Jun 22, 2020