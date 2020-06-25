Reuters

(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc on Wednesday named former Salesforce.com Inc security executive Jason Lee as its chief information security officer.

Lee will assume the role from June 29, the video conferencing company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

