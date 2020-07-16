FP Trending

Zoom has launched a touchscreen device with three smart webcams and eight noise-reducing built-in microphones under the company's new home office category. The device, called 'Zoom for Home – DTEN ME' is the company's first hardware product which will combine with software, and will come with the Zoom app pre-installed.

Priced at USD 599 (INR 45,000), Zoom for Home is an all-in-one personal collaboration device that can run one-touch video meetings, phone calls, content sharing, interactive whiteboarding and co-annotation, according to a Channel News report.

The report adds that the 27-inch device will take on Portal screens made by Facebook. The device will feature three built-in cameras, an array of eight built-in microphones, and a touch display that also serves as a second monitor.

As per a report by The Verge, Zoom is not actually building the hardware. Rather, the device comes from DTEN, a Son Jose-based company that specialises in videoconferencing appliances.

DTEN is the first device certified with Zoom for Home, a category of hardware and software devices that, according to Zoom, is optimised for home offices. It also includes Wi-Fi and ethernet capability, according to a Fortune report.

"After experiencing remote work ourselves for the past several months, it was clear that we needed to innovate a new category dedicated to remote workers," Zoom CEO Eric S Yuan said in a statement.

Jeff Smith, head of Zoom Rooms said in an interaction with Tech Crunch that the idea behind the device was to offer an appliance that one can pull out of the box and use with minimal fuss.

"Zoom for Home is an initiative...that allows any Zoom user to deploy a personal collaboration device for their video meetings, phone calls, interactive whiteboard annotation — all the good stuff that you want to do on Zoom, you can do with a dedicated purpose-built device," the report quoted Smith as saying.

Zoom will launch two additional partners, including the Neat Bar and the Ply Studio X Series, Smith added.