FP Trending

Zoom is finally coming to Amazon Echo Show, Facebook Portal, and Google Nest Hub Max later this year.

The integration is going to make the video conferencing app more widely available and easily accessible due to the in-built touchscreen and mic present in the smart displays.

Facebook Portal will be getting Zoom the earliest, with a rollout planned for September this year, reported The Verge. Amazon’s Echo Show 8 and Google's Nest Hub Max will be getting it thereafter.

“We want to meet users where they are,” said Jeff Smith, the head of Zoom Rooms. He added that many users found laptops and phones pose some problems during their Zoom meetings, so the firm wanted to make the entire experience a bit more “natural”.

However, the three smart displays will incorporate the video calling app differently. Reportedly, Google will be integrating its Calendar and Assistant apps with the Zoom meetings. Thus, you can schedule as per the calendar. Also, voice commands in the Assistant like “Hey Google, join my next meeting” will activate meets.

Facebook portal devices, on the other hand, will add Zoom as a separate app. The display’s ‘smart camera technology’ will make sure that your Zoom meeting frame has you at the centre at all times. Users can also create a working ID for joining the meetings through Portal in the coming weeks. For Amazon, meetings will begin automatically as per the schedule inserted in the calendar. You will not require any ID or password. The feature will be Alexa compatible.