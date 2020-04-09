Thursday, April 09, 2020Back to
Zoom introduces new security menu so that users can have easy access to privacy tools

Zoom has now introduced a dedicated icon for security at the bottom of the screen.


FP TrendingApr 09, 2020 17:06:13 IST

Zoom has introduced a new security menu so that users can easily access privacy tools. The move comes after strong criticism over the platform's lack of adequate safety measures.

Zoom CEO Eric S Yuan had recently apologised for the security issues plaguing the video conferencing app, and promised to look into the concerns.

The video conference app has now introduced a dedicated icon for security at the bottom of the screen. The security icon replaces the invite button in the app.

The invite button has been moved to the participants panel. Hosts can add additional guests there.

Zoom posted a message on Twitter informing users about the update.

As per the company blog, the new icon simplifies how hosts can quickly find and enable many of Zoom's in-meeting security features.

The icon will be visible only to hosts and co-hosts and allows them to easily protect themselves.

Lock the meeting

Enable waiting room

Remove participants

Restrict participants' ability to a) share their screens b) chat in a meeting c) rename themselves d) annotate on the host's shared content.

“The addition of this persistent security icon helps augment some of the default Zoom security features in your profile settings and enables Zoom users to more quickly take action to prevent meeting disruption,” the blog mentioned.

