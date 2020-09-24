Thursday, September 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Zoom for Android gets virtual background, withdraws Chromebook support

Zoom has worked on the Calendar Integration feature so you do not have to open the calendar and then go to a scheduled meeting.


FP TrendingSep 24, 2020 13:45:23 IST

Video conferencing app Zoom has reached new heights with a big chunk of people switching to remote learning or working due to the viral pandemic. But the app did not support the option to add a virtual background for its Android users till now.

But that issue has been solved as the feature is finally here with the latest software update. Virtual backgrounds can provide users a sense of security and privacy as other members at your home or workplace get the liberty to move about and you can focus on the meeting instead of the decor behind your seat. As Android Police points out, the virtual backgrounds can only be still pictures as videos are not supported yet.

Zoom for Android gets virtual background, withdraws Chromebook support

Zoom video conferencing app.

Moreover, Zoom has withdrawn support from Chromebook or other Chrome OS devices. The report adds that the latest version is not compatible with Chromebook. So if you use such a device, then you will have to get access through the Chrome app. Although, there are chances that the support is extended with the next version.

There are a couple of more enhancements introduced via the update version 5.3.52640.0920. Now users will be able to share the device’s audio with other participants. Zoom has worked on the Calendar Integration feature so you do not have to open the calendar and then go to a scheduled meeting.

In the department of meeting features, participants will be able to select the Breakout Room of their choice. The update has also resolved the issue with the breakout rooms not following the main session’s settings or restrictions. Users will be able to hide chatbots in the IM list and mark images and files as unread.

According to the full changelog, the Link Preview has been enhanced which will be helpful while sharing the link for any meeting. The Search feature has been enhanced as well. Minor bug fixes have been added to the software update version 5.3.52640.0920.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Zoom introduces two-factor authentication: Here's how to activate feature in your account

Sep 12, 2020
Zoom introduces two-factor authentication: Here's how to activate feature in your account
FirstAct: In 'Salt', a woman and her daughters walk the hard line between hunger and dignity

QnA

FirstAct: In 'Salt', a woman and her daughters walk the hard line between hunger and dignity

Sep 17, 2020

science

Robotic hand built by Japanese firm to be part of tech demo at the space station in 2021

Space Robots

Robotic hand built by Japanese firm to be part of tech demo at the space station in 2021

Sep 23, 2020
Breast milk science finally gets attention from scientists as COVID-19 raises key questions

Breast Milk

Breast milk science finally gets attention from scientists as COVID-19 raises key questions

Sep 22, 2020
Global sea levels to rise drastically by 2100 due to Greenland, Antarctica's melting ice sheets

melting ice

Global sea levels to rise drastically by 2100 due to Greenland, Antarctica's melting ice sheets

Sep 22, 2020
Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Space

Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Sep 22, 2020