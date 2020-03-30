Monday, March 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Zoom app on iOS stops sharing analytics data with Facebook, says it never shared 'sensitive information'

Zoom does mention in its privacy policy that it shares data with third-party apps but it does not name Facebook.


tech2 News StaffMar 30, 2020 09:06:17 IST

Update: Since the report last week, Zoom stopped sending data to Facebook and told Motherboard that it did not share any sensitive user data with Facebook but only "data about users’ devices such as the mobile OS type and version, the device time zone, device OS, device model and carrier, screen size, processor cores, and disk space".

The video conferencing app, Zoom, while popular otherwise too, has gained a lot of traction lately during the Coronavirus outbreak, which has forced people to stay in to keep safe.

However, while more and more people are downloading Zoom, a recent report by Motherboard claims that its iOS app is sending data to Facebook without making any mention of the practice in its privacy policy.

The report states that when the Zoom app is downloaded and installed on an iOS device, the app connects to the Facebook Graph API. This is not an uncommon practice since there are a lot of apps out there that use Facebook software development kits (SDKs) to implement features into their software.

Zoom app on iOS stops sharing analytics data with Facebook, says it never shared sensitive information

Zoom video conferencing app

Reportedly, though, Zoom does not mention in its privacy policy that makes it clear this type of data sharing is happening. Per the report, Zoom says it may collect data related to a user's Facebook profile, however, it doesn't clearly mention sharing data on users who don't have a Facebook account.

Also, to be clear, Zoom does mention in its privacy policy that it shares data with third-party apps but it does not name Facebook.

Further, the report also claims that Zoom sends a notification to Facebook every time the following actions are taken:

  • an iOS app is opened
  • what device a user is using
  • what carrier they're on
  • what city and time zone they're connecting from
  • unique advertiser tag

Even in 2019, a security researcher discovered a zero-day flaw in the Zoom app that left users vulnerable webcam hijacking.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Outbreak: Houseparty, Zoom and other apps you can use to stay in touch while social distancing

Mar 27, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Houseparty, Zoom and other apps you can use to stay in touch while social distancing
Around 12.06 lakh new jobs created in January against 12.90 lakh in previous month: ESIC payroll data

NewsTracker

Around 12.06 lakh new jobs created in January against 12.90 lakh in previous month: ESIC payroll data

Mar 25, 2020
Domestic travel, airline hubs latest hit as coronavirus curbs tighten; global capacity to fall by 25-35% this year

Domestic travel, airline hubs latest hit as coronavirus curbs tighten; global capacity to fall by 25-35% this year

Mar 23, 2020
Redmi K30 Pro to debut today in China, new RedmiBook 14 Ryzen, Mi Purifier F1 might also go official

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 Pro to debut today in China, new RedmiBook 14 Ryzen, Mi Purifier F1 might also go official

Mar 24, 2020
Facebook to shift sensitive content moderation to staffers amid coronavirus crisis

Facebook

Facebook to shift sensitive content moderation to staffers amid coronavirus crisis

Mar 19, 2020
Working from home? Here are remedies to some tech headaches you are bound to face

working from home

Working from home? Here are remedies to some tech headaches you are bound to face

Mar 19, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020