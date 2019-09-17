Tuesday, September 17, 2019Back to
Zomato app gets new Videos tab for original shows, takes on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Most Zomato Originals will be verticle mobile-friendly shows around food, but with a twist.


tech2 News StaffSep 17, 2019 13:06:21 IST

If food shows and videos are your thing, Zomato India is aiming to become a one-stop-shop for that content.

Taking on the likes of Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in India, Zomato India has officially launched Zomato Originals in India, which will have shows and independent videos, produced by Zomato.

Starting today, you will start seeing a new Videos tab on the Zomato app. On this tab, content will be categorised into different genre letting you watch 3-15 minute videos across shows, recipes and 'Sneak Peek' restaurant stories.

Zomato Originals.

As per a recent tweet by Durga Raghunath, Senior VP of Growth at Zomato India, the platform plans to launch 18 shows over the next three months.

According to a report by LiveMintZomato video experience will have more than 2000 videos, which will include Zomato Originals, which will be available to stream in India, while 'Sneak Peek' and recipe videos can be accessed anywhere in the world.

Most Zomato Originals will be verticle mobile-friendly shows around food, but with a twist. Comedy, reality, fiction, advice and celebrity interviews will explore food in unique, engaging and entertaining videos.

The currently announced Zomato Originals shows include:

  • Food and You with Sanjeev Kapoor
  • Banake Dikha with Sumukhi Suresh
  • Grandmaster Chef with Sahil Shah
  • Starry meals with Janice
  • Dude, where’s the food with Jordindian
  • Race Against the App

