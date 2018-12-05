Wednesday, December 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Zomato acquires Lucknow-based TechEagle to start delivering food through drones

TechEagle will help Zomato create a hub-to-hub delivery network powered by hybrid multi-rotor drones.

Indo-Asian News Service Dec 05, 2018 20:58 PM IST

With an aim to deliver food via drones in India, online ordering app Zomato on Wednesday announced it has acquired a Lucknow-based startup TechEagle Innovations that works exclusively on drones, for an undisclosed sum.

TechEagle will help Zomato create a hub-to-hub delivery network powered by hybrid multi-rotor drones, the company said in a statement.

"We are currently at the early stage of aerial innovations and are taking baby steps towards building a tomorrow wherein users can expect a drone to deliver the food they ordered online," said Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato.

TechEagle was founded in 2015 by IIT-Kanpur alumnus Vikram Singh Meena.

"Our first 'delivery job' currently is to design multi-rotor drones that can pick up a payload under 5 kg and set up drone delivery circuits for reducing the last mile delivery leg," added Goyal.

Zomato has over 75,000 restaurant partners offering food delivery services across over 100 cities in India.

It acquired Runnr last year and currently has over 1.5 lakh delivery partners as part of its last mile delivery fleet.

"We are excited to be a part of the team and together build something which will certainly play a significant role in the future of primary and secondary logistics in the food supply chain in India," added Meena.

The acquisition came after Zomato announced earlier this week that Durga Raghunath, currently Chief Executive Indian Express Digital Media Services, will be joining the company as Senior Vice President-Growth, effective 21 December.

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

also see

NewsTracker

Zomato acquires TechEagle Innovations for undisclosed amount; drone-based food delivery to get a boost

Dec 05, 2018

drone delivery

Alphabet's drone delivery business Wing to launch service in Europe next year

Dec 05, 2018

Drone Policy 1.0

India's Drone Policy 1.0 goes live today: Here's everything you need to know

Dec 01, 2018

drones

Amazon's customers are waiting for Bezos to live up to his prediction about drones

Dec 03, 2018

drone regulations

National Drone Policy is progressive but there are grey areas that need to be addressed

Nov 29, 2018

Drone Policy 2.0

Drones could soon be used for transporting organs, medical supplies: Jayant Sinha

Dec 01, 2018

science

Water Scarcity

Two-third of the world, much of India to face water scarcity, stress by 2025: Expert

Dec 05, 2018

India eyes deep-dive to the ocean floor to mine minerals, give economy a boost

Dec 05, 2018

HySIS first images

ISRO's HySIS earth observation satellite sends back first aerial pictures of Gujarat

Dec 05, 2018

Climate Finance

Ambitious climate finance targets will give Paris Agreement momentum: Indian study

Dec 05, 2018