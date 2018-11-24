tech2 News Staff

The new Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starer Zero releases on 21 December and that's close to a month away but the internet is already going gaga about the first music video from the movie.

When we say the internet, we don't just mean fans of Shah Rukh and Anushka fanboying over a chemistry reminiscent of 'Rab Ne Bana De Jodi', but people across the world!

Within a day of the official music video being uploaded on YouTube by T-Series, the song already has close to six and a half million views, at the time of writing this report. Not impressed yet? Well, the video is among the top trending videos on YouTube in countries like South Korea, Hong Kong and even Pakistan.

Here's what Twitterati has to say

I'm already addicted to #MeraNaam from Zero. In my opinion the song is undoubtedly the love anthem of the year ❤ Instant chartbuster thanks to the wonderful team of the film: @aanandlrai, @AjayAtulOnline, @AbhayJodhpurkar, @iamsrk, @AnushkaSharma and @Irshad_Kamil! On loop🎵✨🎵 pic.twitter.com/PHe5GIzSll — Iyan Amjad (@IyanAmjad) November 23, 2018

As you might have noticed, Twitter has a special emoji of Baua Singh (character played by Shah Rukh in the movie) which shows up every time you use the #Teranaam or #Zero hashtag.

Trailer created the buzz, this song will escalate it further... A love song for all ages... Something that would stay in your playlist for years to come... The visuals justify the melody with @iamsrk at his charismatic best! #MeraNaamhttps://t.co/UgdnDpxAic — Himesh (@himeshmankad) November 23, 2018

This is absolutely WINSOME... The emotions [the mainstay of Aanand L Rai’s movies], orchestration [Ajay-Atul] and of course, SRK and Anushka... Dil khush ho gaya... Here’s the first song from #Zero - #MereNaamTu: https://t.co/PtslA9SYDS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2018

That's certainly not all. Some ardent musicians have already gone ahead and made unplugged covers of the song, which you can find here. They may not be the best renditions you'll hear over time but it certainly shows how much people love the song.

How to stream the song for free

We aren't here to talk about Shah Rukh or what we think about the music video, we're here to tell you how and where you can stream the song you just can't get enough of.

The song may be the first of an album from the movie, but T-Series thankfully hasn't signed an exclusive deal with any music streaming service for the song.

But what does that mean for you? Well beginning with JioMusic and Gaana, the song is also available on Saavn, Hungama, Google Play Music, Idea Music, Wynk and even Apple Music.

Based on which streaming service you're subscribed to, you can also download 'Mere Naam Tu' offline on each of the streaming services to play it on loop even when you're suffocating in a Mumbai local. Of course, some of these services won't let you download the song if you're on a free subscription in that case you will have to pay for one or switch over to a service that does let you download offline for free.

We have the song but what about the lyrics?

We've got you covered! Head over here or if you prefer Reddit then you can also find it here.

How to set the song as your caller tune

Listening to the song is one thing but the first thing you want to do once you've heard it, is letting others know about it and what better way to do it than setting it as your caller tune.

To set 'Mere Naam Tu' as your caller tune, you can simply head here and enter your credentials. Alternately, you can also SMS 'ZERO1' to 54646 to get the job done.