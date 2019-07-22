Monday, July 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Zee5 is looking at launching Netflix-like mobile-only subscription plans

Zee5 says it is testing mobile-only pack for consumers who want to watch content on-the-go at cheap prices.

Press Trust of IndiaJul 22, 2019 09:09:28 IST

After American video streaming giant Netflix, Zee groups digital platform Zee5 is also looking at launching a mobile-only plan to shore up its revenue, says a top official. Netflix, which has been testing a Rs 250 monthly plan here since March, had last week announced a strategy to roll out the plan nationally, as the user growth has been sluggish in the home market US.

We are also planning to test mobile-only pack for consumers who want to watch content on-the-go at cheap prices and with limited ads with an option to choose the ad one wants to watch in exchange for a lower subscription rate, chief executive Tarun Katial told PTI in an interview.

Katial said the platform has been successful and is already getting advertisers across the spectrum on the platform and hinted that so far regional content has been getting higher demand.

Zee5 is looking at launching Netflix-like mobile-only subscription plans

Zee5 logo.

He is bullish on making it big on the ad revenue from saying advertising on the platform will show a substantial growth going forward. The platform is also aiming to increase its user base to 80 million by March from he said, 70 million app downloads till March 2019.

According to Katial, within 15 months of the launch, the company has managed to build a monthly active user base of
61.5 million with 31 minutes as the average time spent per day. The user base growth strategy is pivoted on content,
partnerships, and technology, he added.

From a technology standpoint, we have partnered with over 30 companies the world over with strong expertise in the OTT space, he said, adding this includes smart TV manufacturers and also connected device makers such as Amazon Fire Stick. It has partnerships with Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, he said, pointing out that these are helping it reach consumers in small towns.

Along with driving higher reach and convenience, Katial said these partnerships also help in joint marketing campaigns. Then company also has plans to offer innovative pricing package coupled with a unique kind of ad proposal which he believes will generate more revenue and underlined the already successful regional subscription packs in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada as part of this.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02


also see

Netflix

Netflix will soon launch a cheaper mobile-only monthly subscription plan for India

Jul 18, 2019
Netflix will soon launch a cheaper mobile-only monthly subscription plan for India
Friends will no longer stream on Netflix as AT&T pulls show for upcoming streaming service HBO Max

NowStreaming

Friends will no longer stream on Netflix as AT&T pulls show for upcoming streaming service HBO Max

Jul 10, 2019
Red Notice: Ryan Reynolds joins Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot in action adventure, now owned by Netflix

Hollywood

Red Notice: Ryan Reynolds joins Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot in action adventure, now owned by Netflix

Jul 09, 2019
From Shah Rukh Khan's zombie show Betaal to Anushka Sharma's Mai, Netflix India announces five new Originals

Buzz Patrol

From Shah Rukh Khan's zombie show Betaal to Anushka Sharma's Mai, Netflix India announces five new Originals

Jul 16, 2019
The Great Hack trailer: Netflix Original documentary explores Cambridge Analytica/Facebook data breach

NowStreaming

The Great Hack trailer: Netflix Original documentary explores Cambridge Analytica/Facebook data breach

Jul 12, 2019
Queer Eye Season 4 trailer: Fab Five dare viewers to 'try not to cry' in Netflix's reality show

Buzz Patrol

Queer Eye Season 4 trailer: Fab Five dare viewers to 'try not to cry' in Netflix's reality show

Jul 09, 2019

science

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019
8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years hence

Movie Review

8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years hence

Jul 20, 2019
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 20, 2019