Saturday, August 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 August, 2018 14:13 IST

YouTube’s Skip Ad button may soon become less and less visible: Report

YouTube may make non-skippable ads a lot more frequent on videos on the platform.

So, as it turns out, whatever few skippable ads we see on YouTube videos right now, are set to become fewer. YouTube may soon pull back the ‘Skip Ad’ button from a lot of videos on the platform.

Spotted by the Mashable first, in a video titled ‘Want to earn more money from ad revenue?’, which was posted on the YouTube’s official Creator Insider channel, the platform has lowkey made a big announcement for its content creators and consumers.

Representational image. Pixabay.

Representational image. Pixabay.

Per the list, after the changes are implemented, any channel that is able to monetize its videos will soon be able to implement non-skippable ads.

As of now, only select YouTube channels are able to run non-skippable ads, which is why you see only a handful of videos on the platforms, which don’t let you skip ads, otherwise, most videos and channels, give you the Skip Ad button a five seconds into the ad playing.

But why would creators want this format, given that this will only repel users? Well, because this can make them more money. YouTube says that advertisers pay more money for non-skippable advertisements, which consequently is more money for the creators who run these ads.

Further, reportedly, the existing format, which is called the TrueView ads (which lets users skip after 5 seconds) will be switched over to non-skippable ads by default, even if a channel wasn’t previously eligible for non-skippable ads. This means that if YouTube creators want their viewers to still be able skip ads on their video archives, they need to take action and switch the default or change the video ad settings in bulk.

What do you think of the format? Would you still stick around through these ads for your favourite YouTubers, or you would completely click away from their video?

tags


Asian Games 2018: 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh remembers his summer of 1958, historic Rome miss and more


Top Stories

latest videos

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

also see

Google

Google to increase transparency on political ads ahead of mid-term elections in US

Aug 16, 2018

Location Tracking

There's no escaping from Google collecting your data or tracking your location

Aug 24, 2018

Netflix

Binge interrupted! Netflix confirms testing video ads between episodes

Aug 18, 2018

Elon Musk

Elon Musk reveals his plan for a mass-market electric vehicle priced at $25,000

Aug 19, 2018

YouTube

YouTube to offer cash to top creators if they use and promote new features

Aug 14, 2018

Maruti

Watch as the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is unveiled in front of a live audience

Aug 20, 2018

science

OSIRIS-Rex

NASA's OSIRIS-Rex captures snap of ancient asteroid, headed closer for a sample

Aug 25, 2018

Geology

Newly-discovered mineral found in Siberian meteorite is like nothing on Earth

Aug 25, 2018

Consumer Tech

The solid-state lithium-ion battery vying to make consumer tech a whole lot safer

Aug 25, 2018

Penguins

The first Humboldt penguin chick born in India dies prematurely at Mumbai zoo

Aug 25, 2018