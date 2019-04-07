Sunday, April 07, 2019Back to
YouTube's picture-in-picture mode is now rolling out to users outside the US

YouTube's PiP mode will work only on devices running Android Oreo or later versions of the OS.

tech2 News StaffApr 07, 2019 15:31:34 IST

YouTube's picture-in-picture (PiP) mode was initially limited to Premium users, but that changed last June as the feature was extended to non-Premium users in the US.

As per a report by Android Police, YouTube's PiP mode is currently rolling to non-Premium users in Italy, which leads us to believe that it will be rolling out to users across the world very soon.

The option to turn on PiP mode can be found under the General Settings menu in YouTube's Android app, but it only works on devices running Android 8.0 Oreo or later.

YouTubes picture-in-picture mode is now rolling out to users outside the US

Representational image. Image: Reuters

For the uninitiated, PiP mode allows the user to watch a video while texting or using another app. This means that you can watch the video and use other apps at the same time. Reportedly, the feature is available because of a server-side change specific to the US. Therefore, people despite running older version of the YouTube app are also able to enjoy the convenience of PiP.

In the settings window of the YouTube app, there is a toggle which ensures that you switch the picture-in-picture mode on in both the YouTube app and allow it in the system settings. Once this toggle is switched on, you can open a video and tap on the home button to see the PiP mode. If you do not see the toggle yet, then the feature is yet to be available for your device.

Additionally, the uploader of the video can restrict the access of the PiP mode. For instance, it is turned off in the case of most music-related videos.

