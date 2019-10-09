Wednesday, October 09, 2019Back to
YouTuber Logan Paul makes horrific comment on abortion; Twitter is furious

Twitter has hilarious reactions to this matter, here are a few tweets that you will not want to miss.


tech2 News StaffOct 09, 2019 14:49:09 IST

YouTuber Logan Paul is being slammed over an inappropriate comment that he made on YouTuber KSI during a press conference. This conference was being held in London before a boxing match.

This conversation took a wrong turn when KSI brought up the controversial video by Logan Paul at the Japanese suicide forest. (This video was watched by over 15 million viewers before being taken down by YouTube). To KSI's comment, Paul responded saying that  "You all may not know it but JJ's on his fifth abortion. His fifth. That's five babies dead,". He further continued by saying, "And I think I might return the favor. And I might kill you. I might end you. I am going to light you on fire, bro."

YouTuber Logan Paul.

This comment by Paul quickly went viral on Twitter and people have mixed feelings about it. Here are a few reactions from Twitter.


While many people want to "cancel" Logan Paul for his behaviour, his fans remain loyal and continue to watch his content on YouTube.

