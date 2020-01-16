tech2 News Staff

YouTube has launched its Profile cards feature to the general public. The card lists down all the past comments made on videos by a user on their profile. It’s being rolled out to Android for now.

In an effort to make it easier for creators to connect to their fans, the feature will list down a user’s comment history from their profiles. TechCrunch reported that it will help users to “explore comments, build connections with others, and contribute to a more welcoming YouTube overall.”

YouTube has made it quite easy to navigate to Profile cards. You’ll only need to tap on the user’s profile picture from the comment section that will pull up their Profile card. This card will bring up all their public information including name, profile photo, subscriptions, subscriber counts, and most important, recent comments.

Although the above-mentioned information is already available in public on YouTube, Profile cards will combine and display all the information in a single location. The report also mentions that the card won’t display all the comments of a particular user. Instead, it will only display the comments on the channel you’re viewing.

YouTube has currently made the feature available on Android devices and says that it will arrive on other platforms soon.

