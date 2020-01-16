Thursday, January 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube will now display Profile cards of users that shows their comment history

Starting with Android, users can visit Profile cards of other users to view their comment history on YouTube.


tech2 News StaffJan 16, 2020 20:53:42 IST

YouTube has launched its Profile cards feature to the general public. The card lists down all the past comments made on videos by a user on their profile. It’s being rolled out to Android for now.

YouTube will now display Profile cards of users that shows their comment history

The YouTube app logo is seen on a smartphone. Reuters

In an effort to make it easier for creators to connect to their fans, the feature will list down a user’s comment history from their profiles. TechCrunch reported that it will help users to “explore comments, build connections with others, and contribute to a more welcoming YouTube overall.”

YouTube has made it quite easy to navigate to Profile cards. You’ll only need to tap on the user’s profile picture from the comment section that will pull up their Profile card. This card will bring up all their public information including name, profile photo, subscriptions, subscriber counts, and most important, recent comments.

Although the above-mentioned information is already available in public on YouTube, Profile cards will combine and display all the information in a single location. The report also mentions that the card won’t display all the comments of a particular user. Instead, it will only display the comments on the channel you’re viewing.

YouTube has currently made the feature available on Android devices and says that it will arrive on other platforms soon.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

YouTube

YouTube's new children privacy practices: Four things you should know

Jan 07, 2020
YouTube's new children privacy practices: Four things you should know
Facebook Gaming market share rose to 8.5 percent from 3.1 percent in 2019

Facebook Gaming

Facebook Gaming market share rose to 8.5 percent from 3.1 percent in 2019

Jan 10, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019