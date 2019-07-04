tech2 News Staff

The world's biggest video sharing platform YouTube has been constantly updating its list of content that it deems violates its policies and today it has added one more category to this list. YouTube has said that "instructional hacking and phishing” videos will be pulled down from the platform and strikes will be issued to the user who uploaded it.

YouTube's list of content that violates its policy also includes content such as "extremely dangerous challenges,” "hard drug use or creation" “Violent events,” and “Eating disorders.” The new category "Instructional hacking and phishing" has now been added and it covers content showing "showing users how to bypass secure computer systems or steal user credentials and personal data.”

Content creators who have posted such videos are already seeing strikes on their videos. One YouTube channel called Null Byte who claims to put "videos for aspiring ethical hackers, computer scientists, and the infosec community" noticed a strike on his channel for posting a video which showed users how to launch fireworks over Wi-Fi. However, the very next day the strike was rescinded. YouTube happens to have an exception if "the primary purpose (of the video) is educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic (EDSA), and it isn’t gratuitously graphic."

Earlier last month, The streaming service, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, said it was taking aim at videos claiming school shootings and other "well-documented violent events" are hoaxes. It also will remove videos that glorify Nazi ideology or promote groups that claim superiority to justify discrimination.

