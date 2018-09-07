This week, YouTube has announced a new feature to its TV app, which allows users to pause their membership with the platform.

First spotted by Android Police, YouTube says that it has announced a new policy, which lets a subscription be on hiatus with access to YouTube TV through the end of the payment period.

This basically means, that in case you want to take a break from YouTube TV, but you don’t want to cancel your subscription, you will be able to just freeze your membership right there, and pick up where you left off.

However, you should also know that you can pause your membership for anywhere from four weeks to six months.

While you have paused the membership, the recordings would continue, however, the nine-month expiration date for recordings still applies.

If you decide to return back to YouTube TV earlier than the previously specified time period, your new billing cycle will be set to the day you resume the service.

In order to use the feature, you can head to YouTube TV's membership settings. There you can hit 'Deactivate membership', and then 'Pause membership’.