tech2 News Staff

Google’s TV streaming service, YouTube TV finally expanding nationwide. The TV streaming service that came into existence in 2017, YouTube TV will now be made available in 95 markets in the US covering more than 98 percent of households in the country.

YouTube in its blog post claimed that the top 100 markets in the US already have access to the live TV service. While Google’s live stream TV service gives a stiff competition to tradition cable and satellite TV (given that user can watch their favourite content by simply accessing the major channels) it does have rivals in its own space including Hulu Live TV, Sling TV and PlayStation Hue. However, YouTube TV is said to include local stations which gives the live streaming TV service a ‘competitive advantage.’

YouTube TV offers about 60+ TV networks with ABC and NBC among the major ones, cloud DVR storage with no cap limits and support for 6 accounts per household for $40 (roughly Rs 2,850) per month. In addition, the service provides a selection of on-demand content as well. As per reports, YouTube TV also includes local affiliate coverage and premium networks like Starz for an additional charge per month. Apparently, YouTube had earlier highlighted the availability of live sporting events in a bid to arch against its rivals.

Google didn’t disclose YouTube TV subscribers, but despite $5 hike last year, reports have suggested that subscribers increased from 3,00,000 to nearly 8,00,000 last year. But while this number seems big, the question remains is whether YouTube plans to expand it in other global markets as well including India. Notably, YouTube’s paid streaming service, YouTube Premium (formerly known as YouTube) was been rolled out to seven countries last year, however, there is no sign as to whether it users in India will get access to this advertisement free video streaming or not.

