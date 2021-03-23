Tuesday, March 23, 2021Back to
YouTube to soon rollout a feature that will detect products in videos and suggest related content

YouTube aims to help people explore more information and videos about the products with this latest feature.


FP TrendingMar 23, 2021 18:56:26 IST

YouTube is soon going to launch an update expanding the ‘Products in this Video’ option. The update is going to provide videos for related content in any YouTube video. The upcoming feature will appear when a user will scroll through the video player and in between the recommended videos, according to 9to5Google. The report further mentions that YouTube aims to help people explore more information and videos about the products with this latest feature.

Youtube on iOS. Image: Pixabay

With this new feature, YouTube users are going to get the option to see the content related to the video being played beneath the video player. Instead of redirecting the users to other platforms, the information about related products will open on YouTube. Videos of other content creators related to the products mentioned in the original video will be suggested to the users. The video-sharing platform states that the feature will be available for users in the United States.

The update will be an addition to the pre-existing ‘recommended videos’ section that suggests users play videos similar to the ones that they are already watching. It is expected to focus on the video that users watch to check the features of a product before making a purchase.

It is not yet clear if this feature will be available on the web/app or both platforms.

