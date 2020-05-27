Wednesday, May 27, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube to fix 'error' that auto-deletes comments criticising Chinese ruling party

YouTube is relying on AI as its employees are working from home due to the Coronavirus outbreak.


tech2 News StaffMay 27, 2020 16:50:42 IST

YouTube is reportedly automatically removing comments criticising the Chinese Communist party. The Google-owned video platform has reportedly confirmed that these comments were deleted due to an 'error' in its enforcement system and they are now working to fix it.

According to a report by The Verge, comments on YouTube videos or livestreams that had Chinese phrases for "Communist bandit" or "50-cent party" were taken down instantly. It didn't matter if they were used in a positive sense, comments with these two phrases were removed automatically. As per the report, "50-cent party" (五毛 or “wumao dang") apparently is "a derogatory slang term for internet users paid to direct online discussion away from criticism of the CCP."

YouTube to fix error that auto-deletes comments criticising Chinese ruling party

Image: Reuters

Oculus and Anduril founder Palmer Luckey pointed it out recently, saying that his comments were also deleted.

YouTube told TechCrunch that these auto deletions were due to "an error in their enforcement systems" and they are looking into it. According to the company, this error is an "accidental side effect" of the platform's moderation system that is designed to remove comments related to hate speech, spam and harassment.

The YouTube spokesperson reportedly added that users can report suspected issues to troubleshoot errors.

These days, YouTube is relying more on AI for moderation as its employees are working from home due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

In China's coronavirus crisis, President Xi Jinping sees a crucible to strengthen his reign

May 21, 2020
In China's coronavirus crisis, President Xi Jinping sees a crucible to strengthen his reign
China moves to tighten its grip on Hong Kong with stringent anti-dissent laws; Opposition leaders lament 'end' of city-State

NewsTracker

China moves to tighten its grip on Hong Kong with stringent anti-dissent laws; Opposition leaders lament 'end' of city-State

May 22, 2020
Hong Kong Police fires tear gas as protesters resist China's grip, launch first major demonstration after COVID-19 outbreak

NewsTracker

Hong Kong Police fires tear gas as protesters resist China's grip, launch first major demonstration after COVID-19 outbreak

May 25, 2020
YouTube Music to replace Google Play Music; the latter to shut down by year end

YouTube Music

YouTube Music to replace Google Play Music; the latter to shut down by year end

May 13, 2020
John Krasinski's features viewers in special episode of Some Good News before actor's YouTube show goes on break

NowStreaming

John Krasinski's features viewers in special episode of Some Good News before actor's YouTube show goes on break

May 18, 2020
Apple promotes its Everyone can Create, Everyone can Code initiative with series of inspiring videos

Apple

Apple promotes its Everyone can Create, Everyone can Code initiative with series of inspiring videos

May 16, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020