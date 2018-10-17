Update: At 8:15 AM IST, YouTube servers were back online again on both the mobile app and desktop.

If you are wondering why YouTube isn't working on your phone, laptop or pretty much anywhere else, don't worry you are not alone. It would seem that the world's largest video streaming platform is experiencing a major outage.

Users have started noticing this outage since around 9:30 PM EST (7:00 AM IST) wherein all YouTube services such as YouTube TV, YouTube Red, and even YouTube Music is down. At the time of this writing at 7:45 AM IST, YouTube still appears to be down on both mobile and desktop.

This happens to be highly unusual as Google services tend not to stay down for this much time. As per a report by The Verge, the last time we had seen a global outage of YouTube, was between the World Cup game between England and Croatia this summer and a decade before that Pakistan government had accidentally caused an hours-long global outage while trying to censor an Islamic film.

Never seen YouTube down for 30+ minutes like this before 👀 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 17, 2018

In more recent news concerning YouTube, the video streaming service on 4 October unveiled its second Pop-up Space in India and the first in Delhi-NCR. It was introduced in Hyderabad last year.

YouTube has also kicked off the first ever NextUp Creator Camp in Delhi, where shortlisted creators will get an opportunity to team up with production experts to learn about and perfect their camera work, lighting, sound and writing skills.