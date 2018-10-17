Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 17 October, 2018 09:20 IST

YouTube suffered a global outage for an hour, servers up and running now

Update: At 8:15 AM IST, YouTube servers were back online again on both the mobile app and desktop.

If you are wondering why YouTube isn't working on your phone, laptop or pretty much anywhere else, don't worry you are not alone. It would seem that the world's largest video streaming platform is experiencing a major outage.

Representational image. Image: Reuters.

Users have started noticing this outage since around 9:30 PM EST (7:00 AM IST) wherein all YouTube services such as YouTube TV, YouTube Red, and even YouTube Music is down. At the time of this writing at 7:45 AM IST, YouTube still appears to be down on both mobile and desktop.

This happens to be highly unusual as Google services tend not to stay down for this much time. As per a report by The Verge, the last time we had seen a global outage of YouTube, was between the World Cup game between England and Croatia this summer and a decade before that Pakistan government had accidentally caused an hours-long global outage while trying to censor an Islamic film.

In more recent news concerning YouTube, the video streaming service on 4 October unveiled its second Pop-up Space in India and the first in Delhi-NCR. It was introduced in Hyderabad last year.

YouTube has also kicked off the first ever NextUp Creator Camp in Delhi, where shortlisted creators will get an opportunity to team up with production experts to learn about and perfect their camera work, lighting, sound and writing skills.

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

