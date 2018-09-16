Sunday, September 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 16 September, 2018 11:18 IST

YouTube rolls out new settings in Kids app to showcase popular music, videos

YouTube had launched the "parent-approved content" on its system in April.

In a bid to increase parental control on its platform, YouTube has rolled out a new setting in its "Kids" app that showcases popular music and gaming videos.

Representational image. Image: Reuters.

Representational image. Image: Reuters.

Known as "Older", the setting is targeted towards children between ages eight to 12, the Google-owned content sharing platform said in a blog post on Friday.

"We have launched a new experience geared toward eight-12 year olds that includes additional new content, like popular music and gaming videos," the post said.

"We've launched parent-approved content to allow parents to handpick every video and channel available to their child in the app. It is available today globally on Android and coming soon to iOS," it added.

Parents can choose the "Older" version, while setting up a new profile or updating an existing profile.

They can also search for a specific creator or video for content they wish to show their kids.

"However, once parents choose to enable this mode, their kids will not be able to search for content on their own," the firm said.

YouTube had launched the "parent-approved content" system in April.

The company promised to roll out three options under YouTube Kids — collections by trusted partners, parent-approved content and improved search-off control for an even more contained experience.

The "Younger" version — focussed on children below eight years — is the default content experience and will continue to have a wide selection of sing-alongs and age-appropriate learning videos.

Parents can change between "Younger," "Older" and parent-approved content at any time, the company said.

The company has begun to roll-out the "Older" feature in the US and plans to expand it globally

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Google Neighbourly

Google Neighbourly now present in 5 more cities to answer your hyperlocal queries

Sep 12, 2018

Google Chrome

Google Chrome celebrates 10th anniversary with major redesign and new features

Sep 05, 2018

Google Maps

Google Maps interface may soon be tweaked a little with a new Commute tab

Sep 04, 2018

Gboard

Google finally adds ‘Minis’ selfie stickers to the Gboard app for Android

Sep 15, 2018

Twitter

Twitter to soon rollout Facebook-like threaded conversations, status indicator

Sep 01, 2018

Skype

Skype drops Snapchat-like Highlights feature for a more clutter-free experience

Sep 03, 2018

science

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Global Climate Action Summit closes with more optimism than despair this year

Sep 15, 2018